Chronicle
In Focus: Birdwatching Along the Willapa Hills Trail
Chronicle staffer Liz Hill went hunting for photos Monday on the Willapa Hills Trail and these images were some of her results. The photos were captured between Adna and Chehalis. The Chronicle is always looking for interesting photos to publish. To submit an image for potential publication, send it to news@chronline.com along with information about the photo and the name and hometown of the photographer.
Chronicle
Centralia Girl Scout Troop to Hold Soup Sale to Raise Money for Trip
Members of Centralia’s Girl Scout Troop 41050 are planning a soup sale for Jan. 16. The goal of the sale is to raise money for the troop to go on a trip in 2024, though the troop members haven’t decided where they want to go yet. “(They) went...
Chronicle
Powerful Wind Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power Overnight in East Lewis County
After hitting Northern California with hurricane force winds yesterday, the remnants of an atmospheric river storm moved up the coast through the Cascades overnight. While winds lost some of their initial strength, thousands of residents throughout East Lewis County still lost power throughout the night as the wind blew trees and branches into power lines.
Chronicle
Updates to Lewis County Water Bank Contractor Deal ‘Much Less’ Than Original Budget
For those interested in Lewis County’s quest for a water bank, a Wednesday morning meeting had bits of hopeful news. Firstly, the county’s updated agreement with AMP Insights, a water banking contractor, stands at $44,500 — “much less” than the original projections budgeted for the project, said Lewis County Housing and Infrastructure Specialist Eric Eisenberg. Secondly, Eisenberg shared the county seems to have a “fair crack” at earning grant money from the Department of Ecology for setting up the bank.
thurstontalk.com
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
thereflector.com
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche
A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Michelle Schonack: 1961-2022
Michelle Ann Schonack, 61, passed away from a heroic, three-year battle with cancer on Dec. 13, 2022, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Michelle was born on Oct. 28, 1961, in Ashland, Oregon to Richard and Aurelia Decker. Michelle grew up in Ashland, Oregon and graduated from Ashland Senior...
Lost luggage still clogs SEA airport; travelers turning to GPS trackers
Monday brought another very busy day to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where travelers are now in the return rush home after the holiday weekend. While flights are largely back to normal, the lost bag woes continue, with people still struggling to reunite with their luggage. Now some people are taking keeping...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Richard Tracy: 1933-2022
Richard A. Tracy was born in Yakima on Nov. 15, 1933, and passed away at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on Dec. 22, 2022. Richard graduated from high school in Naches and had a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Central Washington College of Education. He served in the U.S. Army and taught school in Yakima, Olympia, Seattle and Sequim.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ronald Hinkley: 1936-2022
Ronald Ray Mashburn Hinkley, 86, died on Dec. 20, 2022, in Gig Harbor, Washington. His wife of 43 years, Joyce Hinkley, was at his side when he passed. Ron was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Genevieve Salisbury and Dewey Hinkley. He was lovingly raised by his mother and stepfather Sherman Mashburn in Westminster, California. Ron lived in his hometown until the age of 17, when he joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling all over the country.
Chronicle
Get Ready for Slower Traffic on Northbound I-5 Through Tumwater This Week
Traffic will be slowed on northbound Interstate 5 through Tumwater this week so that a damaged guardrail can be replaced, the Washington state Department of Transportation announced. The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The right lane of northbound I-5 near Trosper Road...
Chronicle
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 5, 2023
• LOUIS R. RIVERA, 64, Centralia, died Dec. 27 at Tacoma General Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CLARIBELLE J. JOHNSON, 88, Rochester, died Jan. 1 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
texasbreaking.com
Vandal Attack Four Washington Substations, 14K Facility Customers Lost Power on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, four power substations in the Tacoma, Washington, region were attacked, affecting thousands of customers. Then, on Monday, the hunt for the vandals who targeted four power substations and set at least one of the facilities on fire, causing some of the facilities’ customers’ power outages, went on.
Downed tree knocks out power for thousands in Battle Ground area
Thousands of residents in Battle Ground are without power due to an outage on Monday afternoon.
Chronicle
Man Threatens Olympia Best Buy Employees With Hand Saw, Police Say
A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony harassment after he used a hand saw to threaten Best Buy employees in Olympia. Police were dispatched to the Capital Mall store at about 10:50 a.m. after a report of a disturbance inside the store, Lt. Paul Lower said. Store...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Chronicle
Updated: Lewis County Public Utility District Commission Announces David Plotz as New General Manager
After a Monday morning meeting where Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioners voted 2-1 to fire General Manager Chris Roden “without cause,” the commissioners went right to work, announcing a replacement during a regular business meeting Tuesday morning. A motion by Commissioner Michael Kelly to hire Chehalis...
Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash
The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.
