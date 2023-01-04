ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

In Focus: Birdwatching Along the Willapa Hills Trail

Chronicle staffer Liz Hill went hunting for photos Monday on the Willapa Hills Trail and these images were some of her results. The photos were captured between Adna and Chehalis. The Chronicle is always looking for interesting photos to publish. To submit an image for potential publication, send it to news@chronline.com along with information about the photo and the name and hometown of the photographer.
CHEHALIS, WA
Powerful Wind Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power Overnight in East Lewis County

After hitting Northern California with hurricane force winds yesterday, the remnants of an atmospheric river storm moved up the coast through the Cascades overnight. While winds lost some of their initial strength, thousands of residents throughout East Lewis County still lost power throughout the night as the wind blew trees and branches into power lines.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Updates to Lewis County Water Bank Contractor Deal ‘Much Less’ Than Original Budget

For those interested in Lewis County’s quest for a water bank, a Wednesday morning meeting had bits of hopeful news. Firstly, the county’s updated agreement with AMP Insights, a water banking contractor, stands at $44,500 — “much less” than the original projections budgeted for the project, said Lewis County Housing and Infrastructure Specialist Eric Eisenberg. Secondly, Eisenberg shared the county seems to have a “fair crack” at earning grant money from the Department of Ecology for setting up the bank.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year

The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
LACEY, WA
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche

A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
In Loving Memory of Michelle Schonack: 1961-2022

Michelle Ann Schonack, 61, passed away from a heroic, three-year battle with cancer on Dec. 13, 2022, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Michelle was born on Oct. 28, 1961, in Ashland, Oregon to Richard and Aurelia Decker. Michelle grew up in Ashland, Oregon and graduated from Ashland Senior...
OLYMPIA, WA
In Loving Memory of Richard Tracy: 1933-2022

Richard A. Tracy was born in Yakima on Nov. 15, 1933, and passed away at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on Dec. 22, 2022. Richard graduated from high school in Naches and had a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Central Washington College of Education. He served in the U.S. Army and taught school in Yakima, Olympia, Seattle and Sequim.
OLYMPIA, WA
In Loving Memory of Ronald Hinkley: 1936-2022

Ronald Ray Mashburn Hinkley, 86, died on Dec. 20, 2022, in Gig Harbor, Washington. His wife of 43 years, Joyce Hinkley, was at his side when he passed. Ron was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Genevieve Salisbury and Dewey Hinkley. He was lovingly raised by his mother and stepfather Sherman Mashburn in Westminster, California. Ron lived in his hometown until the age of 17, when he joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling all over the country.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day

A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
WOODLAND, WA
Death Notices: Jan. 5, 2023

• LOUIS R. RIVERA, 64, Centralia, died Dec. 27 at Tacoma General Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CLARIBELLE J. JOHNSON, 88, Rochester, died Jan. 1 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
ROCHESTER, WA
Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Man Threatens Olympia Best Buy Employees With Hand Saw, Police Say

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony harassment after he used a hand saw to threaten Best Buy employees in Olympia. Police were dispatched to the Capital Mall store at about 10:50 a.m. after a report of a disturbance inside the store, Lt. Paul Lower said. Store...
OLYMPIA, WA
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA

