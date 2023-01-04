Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms
Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish. When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks. The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ” The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Gets Real About Hating Her Place At The Table After Admitting She’s Getting Tired On The Daytime Show
After admitting to being "tired" on The View, Whoopi Goldberg got real about why her spot at the table is the "worst."
Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations
The CBS Mornings co-host called the serenade from the vocal group the "biggest surprise" of her 68th birthday festivities Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide. The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties. "2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday. RELATED: Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified' The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Al Roker Shares a Look at His Newly-Organized Pantry Ahead of Return to the 'Today' Show
"Not proud but more than a few were dated 2019!!” Al Roker said of the food he found in his pantry Al Roker is hitting refresh on his pantry before heading back to work on Friday. On Tuesday, the Today weather anchor shared a side-by-side view of his newly organized pantry. In an Instagram post, Roker hilariously admitted a lot of the products he found were expired. "This morning, with a nudge from @debrobertsabc I got up early and went through our pantry to reduce clutter and get rid...
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway
"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up...
'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton's 'sadness' has affected him in real life: 'It's weighed on my life a bit'
Bentley has been portraying the adopted Dutton son in the Paramount Network drama since it debuted and said that "Jamie's sadness permeates my life."
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Gwen Stefani Rings in the New Year Dress in Checkerboard Sweater Dress and White Leather Cowboy Boots
Gwen Stefani geared up to ring in the new year in a video posted to Instagram today. Set to her song “Crash,” the video saw Stefani dressed in black and white down to her feet, promoting her Las Vegas New Years Eve performance at The Venetian tonight. The former No Doubt lead singer styled a black and white checkerboard sweater dress with a boxy fit. The graphic knitted garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. Stefani layered on black fishnet tights, offering her extra coverage, and accessorized with a gold chain necklace fitted with a bedazzled pendant. On her feet, Stefani...
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview – Update
UPDATED, 10:25 AM: Prince Harry is speaking about why he and and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to air their grievances publicly after stepping back from the royal family. In a new clip released Monday for his upcoming interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Harry tells Cooper he tried to address the situation privately. “And every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.” The interview...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
