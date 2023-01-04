ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

und.com

Game 15 Preview: Irish Ship Up to Boston College

Irish vs Eagles | Tuesday, Jan. 3 | 7 pm ET | Conte Forum | ACCN. GAME 15:NOTRE DAME (8-6, 0-3) at BOSTON COLLEGE (7-6, 1-1) CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (8-6, 0-3) is searching for that needed first win in ACC play and first road victory – they could exorcise both those demons on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Irish travel to take on the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1). Tip inside the Conte Forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Back To B1G Play At Wisconsin

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Irish hockey team kicks off its 2023 road slate with a pair of tilts at Wisconsin Jan. 6-7. Friday night’s puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on Bally Sports Wisconsin/BTN+ before a 6:30 p.m. ET start on the Big Ten Network Saturday night.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Defensive back TaRiq Bracy says his goodbye to the Irish

On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.
SOUTH BEND, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Southgate Crossing line dances into the new year

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people are dancing their way into the new year!. Line dancing classes happen every Wednesday at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart. It’s a great way to exercise, and even better way to meet new people!. Chris Highbaugh, a former colleague of ours here at WNDU,...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses

AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
AKRON, IN
b969fm.com

Fort Wayne native ISP trooper assigned to Toll Road Post

ELKHART CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington is a 2016 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School in Ft. Wayne,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams

Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN

