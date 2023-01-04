Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO