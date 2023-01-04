Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
iheart.com
Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home
(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Vacant Dubuque County Residence
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to 20138 Four By Four Lane east of Holy Cross for a report of a structure fire on Tuesday afternoon shortly after 2 pm. Fire departments from Sherrill, Asbury and Holy Cross also responded. A vacant residence, owned by Richard...
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Vacant Rickardsville Home
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Semi Crashes Off Bridge in Buchanan County
A semi crashed off an icy bridge in Buchanan County on Tuesday morning. It happened south of Hazleton before 7:30 am. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call of an accident near the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows a...
cbs2iowa.com
x1071.com
No One Injured In Three Vehicle Crash in Boscobel
No injuries were reported following a three vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Boscobel around Noon Tuesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 37 year old Brian Bankes of Wauzeka was driving south on Highway 61 in a Ford F150. 63 year old Steven Ringelsetter of Spring Green was driving North on Highway 61 in a Chevy Silverado. Bankes took a left turn onto Wisconsin Avenue in front of Ringelsetter. Ringelsetter’s vehicle struck Bankes’ vehicle. Banke’s vehicle then spun and struck a semi driven by 43 year old Jeremy Rathman of Baraboo. Both vehicles had major damage and the semi tractor had minor damage. Bankes was cited for failure to yield right of way. Assisting at the scene was Boscobel Fire, Boscobel Police, Boscobel EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
x1071.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Fayette County Residents Arrested after Meth Found in Baby’s Home
Two Fayette County residents have been arrested on child endangerment charges for having meth in a home where a baby lives. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at 120 7th Street North in Maynard last Friday afternoon. During the search, they found meth and paraphernalia.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Three People Escape Fire in Independence
Three people safely escaped a fire in Independence on Monday night. The Independence Fire Department says they were paged for a garage fire shortly after 6:30 pm in the 500 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. Crews found heavy fire coming from a two-stall garage, which caught a second garage and...
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
KCRG.com
Fire causes damage to Cedar Rapids home
KWQC
2 juveniles injured after crash in Galena
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday, according to a press release. The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 11:31 a.m. on W Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena. Deputies on scene moved a female juvenile from the vehicle and transported her and a male juvenile for treatment of their injuries at an area hospital, officials said.
x1071.com
Hit and Run Crash in Cassville
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in a ditch on County Highway N near Cassville Sunday around 7:40am. After an investigation, it was found that 57 year old Randall Peacock of Cassville was driving his vehicle northbound on County Highway N around 3:30am. Peacock lost control of his vehicle due to ice covered roads and struck a mailbox on the right side of the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a rest in a field. Peacock left the scene of the crash and walked home without contacting Law Enforcement. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed. Peacock was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway. Arrow Towing out of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
1650thefan.com
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 29-year-old woman died after being stabbed at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids on Monday evening. In a press release, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
