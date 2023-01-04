Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
WTAP
Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
WDTV
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
West Virginia health center evacuates patients due to burning smell
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Westbrook Health Services in Roane County, West Virginia, evacuated patients because people smelled burning in the building. Roane County 911 dispatchers told 13 News the call came in at 1 p.m. The caller only smelled burning — they did not see smoke or flames, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the health […]
WTAP
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County
RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
WTAP
Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle on February 18,2023. Submissions to participate in the vent opened December 26 and will close on January 16. Each submission will be $10 and there is no cap on the amount of times you can...
WTAP
Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case
The NTSB released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash Tuesday, October 16, 2022, in Marietta, Ohio. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Some of Todd Baucher's numerous awards. Barge allision. Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST. Pictures taken by a Belpre...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body
PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs. She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!. She also loves the...
WDTV
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
Comments / 0