Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said. Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said. A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store. An...
WESTON, WV
WTAP

Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Investigators check Fleming case lead in Jackson County

RAVENSWOOD — The investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming extended into Jackson County on Thursday, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said there were no new developments to release. “The investigation is continuing, and it’s not uncommon that our detectives are out in the field, following up on...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle on February 18,2023. Submissions to participate in the vent opened December 26 and will close on January 16. Each submission will be $10 and there is no cap on the amount of times you can...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case

MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Board: No apparent link between Fleming case, Ohio County body

PARKERSBURG – There appears to be no connection between the discovery of human remains in Ohio County and the ongoing search for a missing Vienna woman, despite a link implied by an article posted online by a national media outlet, Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said. “At this time,...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

