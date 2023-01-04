AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."

