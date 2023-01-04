ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense

Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln

Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
Magnolia Sandy Valley unloads on East Canton

Magnolia Sandy Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Canton 52-18 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on January 4. Recently on December 30, East Canton squared off with Kidron Central Christian in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic

Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington

Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville

Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Highland barely beats Centerburg

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Highland nipped Centerburg 46-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Highland faced off on January 23, 2021 at Highland High School. For more, click here.
Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland

Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football

Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
Tiffin Calvert hustles by New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert handed New Riegel a tough 45-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, New Riegel and Tiffin Calvert squared off with February 20, 2021 at New Riegel High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Avon football: Former Eagles kicker Nathaniel Vakos enters transfer portal

Freshman All-American kicker Nathaniel Vakos is looking for a new home. Jan. 2, the former Avon Eagle decided to enter the transfer portal after he spent a year with Ohio University. The announcement was made on Twitter with a released statement that he opened his recruitment in the portal. “Coach...
Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
