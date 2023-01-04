Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Minneapolis voting rights attorney lays out DFL plan for election reform
State Rep. Emma Greenman has worked as a voting rights attorney all over the nation, from Georgia to Arizona. As vice chair of the House Elections Committee, the Minneapolis Democrat will play a key role in changing election laws. During her first term, her election reform bill could not overcome...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Drazkowski sworn in as new state Senator from District 20
Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) was officially sworn in as a Minnesota State Senator on Tuesday, when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 session. Sen. Drazkowski represents Senate District 20, which includes communities in Dakota, Goodhue, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Prior to his election in the Senate, he served eight terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen takes oath of office as Minnesota State Senator
Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe) was officially sworn in for his first term as a Minnesota State Senator on Tuesday when the Senate convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session. Sen. Gruenhagen represents Senate District 17, which includes communities in Carver, McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, and Wright Counties. Prior to being elected to the Senate, Sen. Gruenhagen served six terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Minnesota Democrats and Republicans each set priorities for 2023 legislative session
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Democrats unveiled a laundry list of priorities Wednesday morning on day two of the legislative session. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said reproductive rights are the top priority on that list. “The Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) is a top priority for the...
mprnews.org
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Walz: ‘Era of gridlock’ is over; Minnesota Legislature begins 2023 session
The Minnesota State Capitol. File photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The 93rd session of the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday, with Democrats in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office for the first time in nearly a decade. Lawmakers are expected to move quickly on...
Minnesota Democrats eye wish list for 2023 Session
ST PAUL, Minn. — Democrats are ready to move ahead with their agenda now that they've gained full control of the Minnesota Legislature and can rely on support from a DFL governor. When the 2023 Session begins Tuesday, it will be the first time in a decade that one...
Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls
Minnesota Republicans recruited thousands of volunteers to work the polls during the November election, with the hope that having more eyes would help them win the prize. But many remain skeptical. The post Election deniers and skeptics are still skeptical, even after many worked the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
wwisradio.com
Governor’s Speech Doesn’t Sit Well With State Senator
(Madison, WI) — The speech to start the new year from Wisconsin’s governor didn’t go-over well with at least one statehouse Republican. State Senator Duey Stroebel slammed Governor Evers’ speech yesterday, saying the governor’s calls to work together fell flat. Stroebel said the governor asked for cooperation, then demanded a liberal policy wishlist. The governor began his second term yesterday by asking for more state spending and an expansion of abortion access in the state.
CBS News
Why Is Minnesota The ‘Gopher State’?
Heather Brown found the answer in a strange print at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul! (2:14) WCCO 4 News At 10 – August 22, 2018.
agupdate.com
Schiefelbein: ‘Band together for greatest strength’
WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association was proud to welcome one of their own – Don Schiefelbein – to their state convention. Schiefelbein, of Kimball, Minn., has spent 2022 serving as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). In that role, he’s traveled and visited with cattle producers across the United States.
mprnews.org
Company’s bankruptcy leaves Minn. counties searching for jail medical care
A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails. Last month, MEnD Correctional Care informed counties by letter that it is terminating correctional health care services within 90 days.
KAAL-TV
Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol
Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
northernnewsnow.com
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
There’s A New Law Protecting Used Car Buyers In Minnesota In 2023
There are some new laws on the books that began on January 1, 2023. One of those laws has been enacted to protect some used car buyers. The new law extends regulations already in place to provide more information to potential used car buyers. Who is affected?. Anyone looking to...
