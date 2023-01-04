Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak suggests a price increase for this year's flagships
We're getting new Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors pretty much every day at this point, and today's is around price – with indications that you're going to have to pay a bit more to get your hands on this year's flagship phones. As per Twitter tipster @OreXda (opens...
TechRadar
Bye-bye, PC: why CES 2023 made me love laptops again
I’ve been reviewing the best laptops for almost two decades, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: while I’ve admired many, I’ve rarely loved them. Sure, there have been some I’ve genuinely fallen for – the M1 MacBook Air remains the laptop I’d recommend most people buy, the Pixelbook Go completely changed my views about Chromebooks (come on, Google, release a new one!) and the HP Elitebook Dragonfly G2 remains my favorite Windows laptop ever (the less said about its disappointing follow-up, the Dragonfly G3, the better).
TechRadar
15 best gadgets of CES 2023: the TVs, laptops, health tech, and more we loved
TechRadar's team has been scouring the halls and suites of CES 2023 here in surprisingly cloudy Las Vegas this week, and we've had the chance to test and examine some extremely cool new gadgets and developments. We put our collective heads together to pick out the best of what we've...
TechRadar
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 renders show an uninspiring selection of colors
We’ve previously heard from multiple sources that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series might come in just four shades, but we hadn’t seen what all of those colors actually looked like – but we may now know. Leaker SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) has shared renders of the...
TechRadar
CES isn’t the place for more of your metaverse nonsense, Nvidia
‘Twas the night before CES, and I was very much a creature stirring with excitement. Nvidia was due to take center stage for a major livestreamed presentation, and we all knew what that meant: new graphics cards, baby! Get hyped!. Except, don’t get too hyped. Back in September 2022 (oh...
TechRadar
Razer's Blade 16 and 18 gaming laptops pack serious power – and hefty price tags
Razer is swinging back into gaming laptops game with the Blade 16 and Blade 18, both of which have some serious muscle behind them. The two machines will “come equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX chipset” and a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU from Nvidia that can run up to 175W TGP (Total Graphics Power). 175W refers to the amount of power being sent directly into the GPU to ensure high performance, though not power-efficiency as it will drain the battery pretty quickly.
TechRadar
A tale of two headsets: Hands-on HTC Vive XR Elite and Magic Leap 2 at CES 2023
The ephemerality of virtual and augmented reality was matched by the technologies’ ubiquity at CES 2023. It honestly felt a little like the mid-1990s when every tech company had an internet strategy. Now, almost everyone has either a way of overlaying images in the real world or immersing you in fantasy ones.
TechRadar
Lightyear reveals new $40,000 solar-powered car, claims it will begin production in 2025
Like pixies and pegasus, the idea of a solar-powered car is dreamy and perfect. Who wouldn’t want a car powered by the sun? Who doesn’t want to ditch the lines and bills at the gas station? This car can go up to 450 miles on a single charge, with solar panels covering five square meters of roof that can recover up to 12 km of range every hour. This car has four electric motors! This car … sounds almost too good to be true, doesn’t it?
TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
The best Nintendo Switch controllers in 2023
Thinking about buying one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers? Thankfully, there’s a broad range of fantastic options to choose from, across a range of budgets and styles. That’s why we’ve put together this definitive list, and we’re confident that one of our six picks below will suit your preferences.
TechRadar
The best GoPro apps and accessories for boosting your fitness workouts
Sticking to your fitness goals is a lot easier when exercise is a byproduct of having fun. And those are the kinds of workouts that GoPro action cams love to be a part of. Whether you're recording a Go Ape adventure, check your lifting form, or adding motivational data to your cycling videos, these little action cams can be brilliant exercise buddies. After all, research shows (opens in new tab) that people who enjoy exercise are far less likely to spend time on the sofa.
TechRadar
Google Maps just got a huge update for Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps just got a massive upgrade for Wear OS smartwatches: it can now work without a smartphone, provided you have an LTE model with a cellular network. Those of you using some of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there – the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE model or the Google Pixel Watch LTE – can get navigation data from Google Maps without needing to pair your watch with a smartphone. That means the next time you want to head out on a stroll, a jog, or a bike ride you won’t need to take your phone with you to know where you’re going.
TechRadar
New year fitness goals? Don't miss the Fitbit Charge 5 at its lowest ever price
The Fitbit Charge 5 is just £99 (was £169) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - an absolute bargain price for this excellent fitness tracker and a great deal if you're looking for a handy aid for those New Year's fitness goals. At £70 off the full...
TechRadar
Kingston Fury Renegade SSD review
The Kingston Fury Renegade SSD is one of the fastest and most consistent Gen 4 drives I’ve ever tested. This newer variant, complete with a PS5-compliant heatsink, soars above the competition in every aspect. The Renegade offers excellent sequential performance at a great price. Pros. +. Leading sequential performance.
TechRadar
The Razer Edge could be the perfect Game Pass streaming handheld
The Razer Edge’s release date reveal at CES 2023 shows the hardware manufacturer’s next foray into the cloud gaming market is coming soon. You won’t have to wait long for the company’s handheld, as it’s launching on January 26. Billed by the brand as “the...
On this day in history, Jan. 9, 2007, Steve Jobs introduces Apple iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco
Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, Apple's first smartphone, at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco on this day in history, Jan. 9, 2007. The product changed society and Apple's bottom line.
TechRadar
Razer's Project Carol is the haptic feedback gaming chair cushion we never knew we needed
Razer's Project Carol is a concept: a haptic feedback gaming chair cushion that delivers crystal clear surround sound and uses the latest tech to immerse you in the full audio spectacle of your media of choice. The results are incredible and makes us wish it was a real product coming out.
TechRadar
AMD promises quick replacements for embarrassing GPU cooling fail
Contrary to rumors, there’s plenty of replacement 7900 XTX stock on hand, ready to send out. AMD has confirmed that the issue with RX 7900 XTX graphics cards overheating is down to the vapor chamber specifically, but has assured us that only small numbers of these RDNA 3 flagship GPUs have been affected, and that any necessary replacements will be shipped swiftly.
TechRadar
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
