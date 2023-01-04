ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KREM

Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected. From canceled classes to students going home early for the semester, students ended the year unsure of what they'd be coming back to. But, just as Moscow police say the arrest...
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KREM2

Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane local news

