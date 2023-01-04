Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KREM
Defense, prosecution experts weigh in on high-profile cases, Moscow murder suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Henry Browne knows highly publicized cases. "Nobody in their right mind in the 70s and 80s would think Ted Bundy might be innocent," the seasoned defense attorney says of one of his past cases. He defended the convicted serial killer, but that was long before...
Here's why police, attorneys can no longer speak publicly about the Moscow murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued an order Tuesday night that prohibits investigators, law enforcement, attorneys and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders. The decision comes less than 24 hours after...
KXLY
Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new mugshot revealed
University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's newest booking photo became available Wednesday evening after he entered the Latah County jail.
Legal, DNA experts weigh in on future of University of Idaho murders case
SEATTLE — 28-year-old Bryan Kohburger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, waived his extradition on Tuesday. A Pennsylvania judge has ordered Bryan Kohburger to be handed over to the custody of the Latah County District Attorney’s Office within ten days. The Latah County Magistrate...
KREM
Parents, students react to Moscow murder suspect's return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — When four University of Idaho students were murdered last November, the campus was immediately affected. From canceled classes to students going home early for the semester, students ended the year unsure of what they'd be coming back to. But, just as Moscow police say the arrest...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KREM
'A significant development' | Pennsylvania police discuss surveillance, arrest of Moscow murder suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After the University of Idaho murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference regarding his arrest and the agency's next steps in the investigation. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa., early...
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
Moscow murder suspect waives extradition, will return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students will be back in the state. This comes after the suspect waived his extradition rights at his court hearing on Tuesday. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of...
A roommate of the 4 slain University of Idaho students heard crying and saw a masked man as he fled the scene, police say in a newly filed affidavit
The roommate said she did not recognize the masked man but saw him walking toward the home's back door to flee the scene.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
What the extradition process for suspect in Moscow murders back to Idaho could look like
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students will face a Pennsylvania judge for his extradition hearing Tuesday, and he could be in Idaho as early as tonight. Once a judge decides if 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is back in Idaho, here is what...
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders
In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's public defender said that his client "is eager to be exonerated."
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Authorities say the man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The post Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger Headed To Idaho: Pennsylvania State Police
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger waived his extradition at a hearing in Monroe County on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a move that will speed up his transfer to authorities in the Gem State, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 28-year-old Washington State University criminology doctoral candidate was arrested in Mount Pocono on...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to be Army Ranger, yearbook reveals
Bryan Christopher Kohberger wanted to be in an elite infantry force in the U.S. Army as a sophomore before pivoting to a career in academia, his high school yearbook reveals.
