Digital Trends
Samsung unveils metaverse- and dual screen-ready version of Freestyle projector at CES 2023
Samsung surprised us at CES 2022 when it debuted the Freestyle, a compact, portable projector that looks like a spotlight. At CES 2023, the Freestyle is back and Samsung has given it a new set of capabilities, including the ability to pair two Freestyles to create an ultrawide display. The...
ZDNet
Here's everything Razer just announced at CES 2023
Razer usually uses CES to showcase its upcoming gaming peripherals and accessories for the coming year, and 2023's expo was no exception. While the company skipped some of its usual categories like mice and keyboards, it brought novel features to others and created a few completely new product lines. Also:...
TechRadar
HTC’s Vive XR Elite is already the most exciting VR headset of 2023
After numerous teasers for the announcement – including one less than a month ago – HTC has unveiled its all-new VR headset at CES 2023: the Vive XR Elite. However, to call the Vive XR Elite simply a VR headset would be underselling this device’s capabilities, because just like the Meta Quest Pro (and the long-rumored Apple XR headset) this device is able to provide users with virtual reality and mixed reality experiences – XR is short for 'extended reality', a term that encompasses VR, AR (augmented reality) and MR.
Engadget
Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar can adjust 3D audio based on your head position
Has shown off its first slate of products for 2023 at CES. Along with new gaming laptops, the company revealed the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar. The company says it has an infra-red camera that can detect where the user is. Razer claims the soundbar can adjust the 3D audio beams in real-time based on your position to make sure optimal audio is reaching your ears.
TechRadar
This new Xbox controller sets itself apart with a unique feature
Asus has announced a new controller in its ROG brand that a unique thing going for it: a sharp OLED screen built into the controller itself. Revealed at CES 2023, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the company's latest controller, expected to launch sometime in Q2 2023. It also bears the official Designed for Xbox branding, meaning it's passed Microsoft's smell test, and the pad will be compatible with PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One consoles.
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
TechCrunch
Holoride launches new device to bring VR entertainment to any vehicle
The company unveiled Wednesday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas a device about the size of a smart speaker that can be retrofitted into any vehicle to make it VR ready. The product marks a turning point for a company that has been reliant on partnerships with automakers for its growth.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: What to expect from laptops in 2023
OPINION: 2022 was a great year for laptops. We saw foldable screens, gorgeous OLED panels and record-breaking performances but with the year coming to an end, what can we expect from laptops in 2023?. I’ve assembled this list of laptop trends that I think could potentially emerge in the next...
Engadget
Microsoft is now the home of the video game industry's largest union
Quality assurance workers at ZeniMax Studios have voted in favor of forming a union with Communications Workers of America — and ZeniMax's parent company, Microsoft, didn't stand in the way. Microsoft formally recognized ZeniMax Workers United/CWA alongside today's vote results, making this the largest union in the video game industry and the first US union at Microsoft overall.
ZDNet
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
Engadget
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st
You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
ZDNet
Asus's new laptops let you view art in 3D above the screen, without VR/AR glasses
For product designers, artists and other creative professionals, 3D technology offers a valuable chance to examine a design from every angle, before it goes into production. Typically, however, 3D experiences require a VR/AR headset or glasses. Now, Asus is making it easier to view images in 3D with a new glasses-free 3D OLED display.
Engadget
Black + Decker’s Cordless Cocktail Maker is a battery-powered Bartesian
The Bev by Black + Decker comes with its own ‘party mode.’. Anyone who knows their tools knows that Makita, which makes drills and saws, also produces its own coffee machine that runs on the same batteries that power its equipment. Not to be outdone, Black + Decker has its own powered cocktail maker, and has now built a cordless model that you can take on the road. The Bev by Black + Decker Cordless Cocktail Maker is a battery powered booze-dispenser that harnesses Bartesian’s capsules to dish out alcoholic goodies.
Apple AR/VR headset reportedly has a separate battery pack
New features just tipped for the Apple AR/VR headset include automatic lens adjustment and a passthrough dial, but in a disappointing turn, the battery could be separate from the headset.
Get ready to live life on the Razer Edge, as this next-gen Android gaming handheld prepares to land
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
Engadget
Y-Brush's '10-second toothbrush' arrives in the US
You can buy the entry-level model for $80. As someone who bought an electric toothbrush far too late in life, I appreciate any product that promises to save me from expensive dental care. After debuting a few years ago in Europe, the Y-Brush, a sonic toothbrush that can clean your teeth in 10 seconds flat, is now available in the US through Amazon. Unlike a traditional toothbrush, the Y-Brush features a mouthguard-shaped head with 35,000 nylon bristles designed to clean all your teeth simultaneously. Rather than moving the brush around your mouth for two minutes, you position one side of your mouth inside the Y-Brush, turn on the device and then gently chew on the brush head while rotating it around your teeth. Once you’re done with one set of teeth, you repeat the process on the other half. At most, you can expect to spend 30 seconds brushing your teeth.
