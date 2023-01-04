Read full article on original website
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
Joel Embiid, James Harden Favored in Early NBA All-Star Voting
Joel Embiid and James Harden benefitted big time from NBA’s first fan returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. With the results getting released on Thursday afternoon, both Sixers have placed top three in their respective areas. For Embiid, he tallied 2,226,712 total fan votes. As a result, he’s...
Joel Embiid Surpasses 76ers Legend With Latest NBA Honor
On Tuesday, the NBA released its latest Player of the Month winners for December. In Western Conference, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic took home the honors. For the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the winner. Tuesday’s victory for Embiid marked the fifth time the big man collected...
Kenrich Williams Off to Hot Start in 2023
Kenrich Williams' start to 2023 couldn’t be much better for a player in his position. Williams was a key contributor to OKC last season, but this season has seen his role reduced at times. However, to begin January Williams has shown his skill set more and has been key for the Thunder.
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Kings
Basketball fans on the east coast who stayed up late to watch the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings were rewarded with an excellent contest. Atlanta narrowly defeated Sacramento 120-117 to snap their four-game losing streak. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game. Trae Young.
Top Performers in Oklahoma City’s Loss to Orlando
A night removed from Oklahoma City’s best outing of the season, the team ran out of gas in Orlando. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return to the lineup, the Thunder lost to the Magic 126-115. The Thunder’s main issue Wednesday night was a familiar one. Orlando outmanned Oklahoma City on...
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Pelicans prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Houston Rockets (10-27) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Pelicans prediction and pick. Houston has dropped four straight games to cement them in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets...
Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to 145-134 victory over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls lost their 21st game of the season with a 145-134 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, January 2, at Rocket Mortgage Field House (arena). The Bulls had no answer for Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who scored a career high 71 points against Chicago. The 71 points by Mitchell was the most points ever scored against the Bulls as a player.
