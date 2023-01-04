ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid, James Harden Favored in Early NBA All-Star Voting

Joel Embiid and James Harden benefitted big time from NBA’s first fan returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. With the results getting released on Thursday afternoon, both Sixers have placed top three in their respective areas. For Embiid, he tallied 2,226,712 total fan votes. As a result, he’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid Surpasses 76ers Legend With Latest NBA Honor

On Tuesday, the NBA released its latest Player of the Month winners for December. In Western Conference, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic took home the honors. For the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the winner. Tuesday’s victory for Embiid marked the fifth time the big man collected...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kenrich Williams Off to Hot Start in 2023

Kenrich Williams' start to 2023 couldn’t be much better for a player in his position. Williams was a key contributor to OKC last season, but this season has seen his role reduced at times. However, to begin January Williams has shown his skill set more and has been key for the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Kings

Basketball fans on the east coast who stayed up late to watch the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings were rewarded with an excellent contest. Atlanta narrowly defeated Sacramento 120-117 to snap their four-game losing streak. Below are our five biggest takeaways from last night's game. Trae Young.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top Performers in Oklahoma City’s Loss to Orlando

A night removed from Oklahoma City’s best outing of the season, the team ran out of gas in Orlando. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return to the lineup, the Thunder lost to the Magic 126-115. The Thunder’s main issue Wednesday night was a familiar one. Orlando outmanned Oklahoma City on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

