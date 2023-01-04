ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization

Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses

Monday night’s Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The Bengals had a 2nd-and-3 at their 39 with around six minutes left in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw a short pass to Tee Higgins, who... The post Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin collapses appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills DB Damar Hamlin Responsive, Showing ‘Remarkable Improvement’

The NFL world has stood still since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, 24, received CPR and was resuscitated on the field after making a tackle against Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. But...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ravens Players Are Still Shaken Up by Damar Hamlin Situation

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens players were back at practice this week, but their thoughts were with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Monday night against the Bengals. Hamlin is still in critical condition. Here's what the Ravens players had to say about the situation:. Coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills DB Damar Hamlin ‘Won the Game of Life!’ Doctors Say

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up Wednesday night at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the first thing he communicated, in writing, was focused on anything but himself. "Did we win?" Hamlin wrote, per Dr. William Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts. Though Hamlin is currently unable to communicate...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

