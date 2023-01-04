Read full article on original website
Related
How Is Type 2 Diabetes Treated?
Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic condition in which your pancreas does not process sugar properly, limiting your body’s ability to turn food into energy.When your blood sugar rises after eating food, it signals your pancreas to create insulin. Insulin enables your body to convert this sugar into energy. If you have type 2 diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or doesn’t process it correctly. This can lead to an excess of sugar in the blood that, over time, can lead to a variety of health conditions and concerns.Type 2 diabetes often requires you to take an active...
New Type 1 diabetes drug giving hope to millions of Americans
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A drug that can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes symptoms is giving new hope to millions of Americans. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the drug Tzield for people at high risk.It could buy years of health for people with Type 1 diabetes without the need for insulin.From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how Type 1 diabetes affected her older sister, Kate."I knew that I would never want to experience what she was going through," Fergusson said.In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.When Fergusson was 5,...
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
A vegan man whose arms went numb and who had trouble speaking had vitamin B12 levels so low they were 'undetectable'
For months the man had trouble finding words, felt confused, and had intermittently blurry vision, according to his doctors.
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
After getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021, Christina Applegate shared the early signs of the disease that she initially missed.
Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States
Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.
WTF Is This Light Pink Discharge When I Wipe?
Most of us have been there — you go to the bathroom and notice some light pink discharge when you wipe. Understandably, you might start to freak out a bit since it's not exactly normal. Is it just period spotting? Could you be pregnant and not even realize it, and this light pink discharge is a sign something's wrong with the baby? A hundred questions flood your head at that moment, and 99 of them are probably purely panic-driven.
Healthline
The Connection Between Kidney Stones and Gastrointestinal Problems
Kidney stones can cause several gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as GI complications that warrant a trip to a doctor’s office. Kidney stones are hard, crystallized masses that can form in your kidneys. They’re common, affecting about. every year. While anyone can have kidney stones, different types of stones...
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes
One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing, prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, found people with higher...
BBC
'We want struggling people to have enough food'
Volunteers who help run food schemes for those in need say they have seen demand increasing. Inflation remains near a 40-year high, although the rate at which prices are rising has dropped back slightly, according to the latest figures. One scheme in Northamptonshire, run by the Hope Centre charity, provides...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Strict dieting not necessary when dealing with osteoporosis
Dear Dr. Roach: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip. During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis. My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I’m assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.
Should You Thaw Frozen Meat On The Fridge Shelf?
There are so many do's and don'ts when it comes to the kitchen. The problem is, not abiding by beaten-down culinary rules can cause an influx of bacteria or something less severe — like a burnt casserole. For example, if you have ever been told to wash your chicken before cooking it, don't! According to a tweet from the CDC, that action can cause germs that spread to other kitchen utensils.
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
Healthline
What to Know Before Trying CBD Oil for Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea causes you to wake up frequently throughout the night, which can get in the way of restful, restorative sleep. Could CBD help improve your rest?. If you have sleep apnea, you’ll briefly stop breathing in your sleep, multiple times throughout the night. This can happen anywhere from.
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Why so few baby boomers are doing Dry January | Tony Rao
For my generation, drinking has always been a given. But our relationship with booze is overdue some examination, says psychiatrist Tony Rao
Wbaltv.com
Doctors concerned over spread of COVID-19 amid XBB.1.5, subvariant of omicron
A new strain of COVID-19 has taken hold in the Northeastern U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has doctors concerned about another potential wave of COVID-19...
Comments / 0