Tesla no longer needs tax abatement for proposed refinery

According to a press release from Nueces County, Tesla is no longer seeking the 312 Tax Abatement it previously asked for. Tesla officials said that the abatement was no longer needed to move forward with their proposed $375 million lithium refining facility as previously reported.

The refinery Tesla is looking to build is a "battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility," which it states would be the first of its kind in North America.

The facility would be constructed near Robstown, on the West side of U.S. Hwy 77 and County Road 28

Nueces County Commissioners Court dropped the tax abatement discussions from Wednesday's scheduled commissioners court meeting agenda.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said, "The commissioners were happy to have those discussions even if we had to postpone them to the January 18th court meeting. It was Tesla that decided at the time that any further abatements were no longer necessary for them to move forward with the proposed refinery."

