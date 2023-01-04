ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

Bel Air mom reacts to Damar Hamlin, son suffered cardiac arrest at track meet

By Jamie Costello
 1 day ago
Patrice Bullock got a call to go to Upper Chesapeake. She knew her son Bailey was in a track meet.

So she thought she was going over to ice up his ankle or help him with crutches on his wounded knee.

“But as I go closer, I got a sense something was not right”, said the Bel Air mom.

The doctor walked in and told her, “We did all we could.”

Bailey was gone at the age of 16 from sudden cardiac arrest. Last night, her family steered her away from the TV when Damar Hamlin fell and the nation saw him receive CPR.

She can relate to his mom who was in the stands watching, "It's like a dream, you don’t know what’s happening, it doesn’t feel real.”

Bullock credits the quick action of the medical staff from both squads for giving the 24-year-old a chance.

Her son was diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of 9, but was cleared to play sports. He played football, basketball and ran track at John Carroll.

Bullock talked to us tonight from Florida. Why? Bailey had a dream to attend Florida State University. That is where he is buried.

The family set up the Bailey's Heart and Soul Foundation to bring awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and educate people about the tools and training for responding to life-threatening emergencies. For more information on the foundation, email Bullock at bbhsfoundation@gmail.com.

Pocahontas69!
1d ago

I'm sorry for your loss but you risked his life if he had a heart condition that's insane. My father inlaw my son,have one you don't play sports so sad. This isn't a heart condition every1 knows what's happening to these poor young players.

