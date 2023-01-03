Bladen’s 2022 in review

ELIZABETHTOWN — This past year has provided numerous headlines and stories for Bladen County. Here is a look of some of the most memorable stories from each month of 2022

January

East Bladen High School basketball star Lacey Suggs was honored by having her jersey retired before pursuing basketball further at UNCW.

William James Purdie turned himself in for the shooting on New Year’s Eve that left one deceased and injured another.

East Bladen High coach Patty Evers was chosen to be a coach in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

February

Justin Julius Milton was arrested for the robbery of First Citizen’s Bank on West Broad Street.

Elizabethtown Christian Academy students won four first-place awards at the 30th annual N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention.

Tipsy Toad Gallery opened on the grounds of Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

April

Community complaints lead to the arrest of Stephen Evert James on multiple drug charges.

White Lake hid hundreds of eggs for community children to hunt on Easter.

Bladen Community College celebrated its Spring ‘22 graduating class.

May

Bladen County Schools students and employees mourned the loss of Antonia Beatty following her lengthy career in education.

Bladen County celebrated the White Lake Water Festival

BCC class of 2022 graduated and was one of the biggest graduating classes in BCC history.

June

Bladen Early College High Schools holds first ever graduation.

East and West Bladen bid farewell to their 2022 classes.

July

Larrell Murchison, Bladen County native and NFL football player, hosted his annual Fun Day.

The announcement was made that after a two-year hiatus, Pork & Beats would return later in the year.

BCC held a pinning ceremony for Practical Nursing graduates.

August

Sgt. Joseph Butler saved a father and son who nearly drowned in the Cape Fear River after being swept away by currents.

Earl Storms was recognized for his 12 years of service with Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors.

East Bladen soccer coach named 2022 Region 5 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.

The Bladen Journal brought on Alex Brooks as a reporter.

September

A tropical storm made its way through Bladen County.

The Bladen Journal brought on Sara Fox as the new editor.

October

The Bladen Journal celebrated National Newspaper Week.

The Bladen County Shrine Club hosted a fish fry for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

East Bladen High School held its homecoming parade.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Department introduced The Pink Lady to honor those who have had or currently have breast cancer.

Mermaid N Sam cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the store.

November

Elizabethtown author and photographer, Stephanie Barnhill Neal, will feature Bladen County area lakes in her new book.

Chrystal McColskey was selected for the Assistant Principal Accelerator.

Sheriff McVicker was re-elected.

The Road to the Apollo Tour came to Dublin for the first time.

Elizabethtown celebrated its Christmas parade.

Nicki Dennis, former Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court, retired after 43 years of service.

December

Bladenboro celebrated its Christmas parade.

The Elizabethtown Rotary Club donated dictionaries to the county’s third graders.

The Cape Fear Farmer’s Market saw Bo Barefoot as the Grinch to celebrate Christmas with the kids.

Bladen County hosted some military training.

The Empty Stocking Fund helped 101 children thanks to donations totaling $8,023.47.