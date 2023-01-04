ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
technewstoday.com

Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight

If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Headlines

January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73

Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Engadget

Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st

You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
Digital Trends

Dell’s new 6K UltraSharp refuses to sacrifice pixel density for size

At CES 2023, Dell introduced a new 32-inch monitor that doesn’t sacrifice pixel density for size. As the name implies, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) has a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a 31.5-inch screen size — and those aren’t just random numbers. That matches the pixel density of sharper, smaller screens, like the one you’ll find on a high-end laptop.
The Verge

Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros

Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
Engadget

The Morning After: Samsung’s latest mobile screen prototype slides and folds

Samsung’s apparently tired of mobile displays that only fold in on themselves. At CES 2023 this week, the company revealed the Flex Hybrid OLED mobile screen. It folds from one side and slides out the other. This combination not only increases the size but alters the aspect ratio, too.
Digital Trends

CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
The Verge

You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam

More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.

