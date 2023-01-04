Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
iPhone in 2023 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE 4 and more
iPhones remain a big part of Apple's business. Here's what could happen to the iPhone in 2023, from new phones in the fall to a potential iPhone SE update.
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Headlines
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Engadget
Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for older iPhones on March 1st
You'll want to act quickly if you're considering a fresh battery for an aging iPhone. 9to5Mac has noticed that Apple is raising the price of battery replacements for pre-iPhone 14 models by $20 on March 1st. For notched iPhones (iPhone X through iPhone 13), this will bump the price from $69 to $89. If you have an iPhone SE, iPhone 8 or a similarly classic design, the price will climb from $49 to $69. The cost of a replacement for the iPhone 14 family was already higher at $99.
Digital Trends
Dell’s new 6K UltraSharp refuses to sacrifice pixel density for size
At CES 2023, Dell introduced a new 32-inch monitor that doesn’t sacrifice pixel density for size. As the name implies, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) has a resolution of 6144 x 3456 and a 31.5-inch screen size — and those aren’t just random numbers. That matches the pixel density of sharper, smaller screens, like the one you’ll find on a high-end laptop.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
Engadget
The Morning After: Samsung’s latest mobile screen prototype slides and folds
Samsung’s apparently tired of mobile displays that only fold in on themselves. At CES 2023 this week, the company revealed the Flex Hybrid OLED mobile screen. It folds from one side and slides out the other. This combination not only increases the size but alters the aspect ratio, too.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
The Verge
You can finally buy the Ring Car Cam
More than two years after announcing it, the Ring Car Cam is now available for preorder. Starting today, January 5th, you can order the company’s first dashboard security camera at Amazon.com or Ring.com for $199.99, a savings of $50 over the regular price. It will ship to US customers beginning February 15th.
iPhone batteries are getting more expensive — here's when the price goes up
The cost of replacing the battery for your iPhone, and other Apple devices, looks set to rise for users who don't have a warranty.
The Verge
Windows 7 and Windows 8 will stop getting critical security updates in one week
Microsoft’s cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10th. That’s just one week from today and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109 — the last version to support the aged operating systems. But Edge isn’t the only...
