The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
Police reveal DNA led investigators to suspect in Idaho student murders
At a press conference on Dec. 30, police in Moscow, Idaho, revealed more information about the man arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He confirmed that Kohberger is a graduate student...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court to waive extradition in college student killings
The man accused of butchering four University of Idaho students in their beds in a shocking knife attack has appeared in court in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing.Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student who lived less than 10 miles from the victims, faced a judge in the Monroe County Courthouse at 3.30pm ET on Tuesday – four days after his bombshell arrest for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.Mr Kohberger confirmed that he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making before voluntarily agreeing to extradition, paving the way for...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Bryan Kohberger begins mystery extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face murder charges
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger is currently on his way back to Moscow, Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student was picked up from the Monroe County jail around 6am ET on Wednesday morning, beginning his transfer into Idaho custody, according to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin.It is not clear how he is being transported or when he will arrive. An official at Monroe County Jail told ABC News that the suspect flew out of Pennsylvania that morning but this has not been confirmed. On...
The Idaho killings suspect is 'shocked' at his arrest and 'eager to be exonerated'
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, will likely arrive back in Idaho within days, and his lawyer has recommended psychological testing.
TODAY.com
Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using genealogy databases, police say
Police identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November through DNA using public genealogy databases, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveilled the house in the Pocono...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryan Kohberger, Alleged Idaho Killer, Described As “Quiet But Intense” By Fellow Students
“He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much,” B.K. Norton wrote in an email to the “New York Times.”. In wake of Bryan Kohberg’s identity finally coming to light, more information about the alleged University of Idaho killer is circulating. Following Friday’s (December 30) arrest, the former Ph.D. student’s classmates have been speaking out about their experiences with him.
Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was pulled over twice in one day while on his way to Pennsylvania on Dec. 15 The suspect in the University of Idaho murders was pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country roadtrip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body camera footage released this week shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, and a passenger being stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning. Kohberger...
Everything we know about the Idaho murders suspect
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, the Associated Press reported. He was arrested by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania, CNN reported, citing multiple federal law enforcement sources.The arrest is first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves,both 21, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home...
TODAY.com
Suspect in college student slayings arrives in Idaho to be formally charged with murder
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, arrived in Idaho late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and was booked into the Latah County jail on murder and burglary charges. Kohberger, 28, arrived at a regional airport just across the state border in Pullman, Washington, on Jan....
Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger reportedly sped home across the country before Christmas break, pulled over twice with his dad in the car, lawyer says.
Bryan Kohberger could face death penalty in Idaho murders: legal expert
Accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger could end up on death row at Idaho’s gnarliest maximum-security prison, according to a legal expert. “I would certainly think [the death penalty] would be [requested],” Idaho criminal defense attorney Jim Siebe told NonStop Local this week of Kohberger, 28, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a knife attack that has captivated the nation. Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, home last week in connection to Nov. 13 murders and is being extradited today. In Idaho, he faces four murder charges in addition to one charge of felony burglary. “Of...
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
