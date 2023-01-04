Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House
Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that Boebert and Gaetz 'negotiated nothing for me' as they held House speaker vote to ransom
MAGA allies are turning on each other amid infighting over Kevin McCarthy's ailing bid to be elected Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
fox56news.com
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Action News Jax
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of deja vu come Tuesday. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker. It’s a journey the California lawmaker took...
Speaker chaos delays swearing-in of new House members
The swearing-in of new House members on the opening day of the 118th Congress was delayed as the fight for who will serve as Speaker drags on. “Still not sworn in because the Republicans are having a hard time picking their leader,” Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted after it became apparent that Rep. Kevin McCarthy […]
newsnationnow.com
118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
As the U.S. House awaits a speaker, Georgia's Republican representatives are making news
As of 8 a.m. today, the U.S. House had not chosen a speaker for the 118th Congress after six rounds of voting. It's the first time in 100 years that voting for a speaker has gone beyond one round, and those opposing nominee Rep. Kevin McCarthy now hold the key.
U.S. House fails to elect a speaker after 6 votes, 7th vote pushed to Thursday
After six failed votes, the U.S. House adjourns without a speaker and will have a 7th vote on Thursday.
Jared Kushner Reportedly Retaliated Against the Biden Administration By Refusing to Share Crucial COVID-19 Updates
Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.
Local Republicans respond to Speaker vote chaos in Washington
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On its second day in session, The House of Representatives remains in chaos. Republicans have still not chosen a House Majority Leader. Tiffany Hobbs asked local Republicans how they feel about what’s going on in Washington. “I appreciate the fact that they are being allowed to have their voices heard,” said […]
Democrats gloat after House GOP majority fails to elect speaker for first time in 100 years
House Democrats on Tuesday took to Twitter for victory laps after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries earned votes from all 212 members of the House Democratic Caucus, besting California Representative Kevin McCarthy in the first failed vote to elect a House Speaker since 1923. Both Mr Jeffries and Mr McCarthy, the longtime House GOP leader, failed to earn an outright majority of the 434 members who were present and voting on the first day of the 118th Congress. Of the 222 House Republicans, 19 of them — more than four times the four-member cushion Mr McCarthy could lose and still...
McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
WRDW-TV
Georgia’s Raphael Warnock sworn into his first full, six-year Senate term
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Republicans in the U.S. House were engaged in a civil war over who to elect speaker, Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was sworn into his first six-year term. Warnock won election to his full term this past December when he defeated a Republican...
Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll seek common ground, pledges open door
Gov. Katie Hobbs said the people of Arizona have given her a clear directive "to find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us" in her inauguration speech Thursday. What's happening: Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes,...
Zinke calls chaos surrounding Speaker election ’embarrassing’
Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) called the scenes of Republican infighting over the House Speakership “embarrassing” as the standoff over who leads the chamber heads into a third day. “If you have differences, then solve the differences internally,” Zinke said in an interview with CNN Thursday morning. “Don’t run up the flagpole and show disorganization (and)…
CT reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are expressing frustration that the U.S. House of Representatives remained at a standstill Wednesday night after Republicans failed to elect a speaker for the second day in a row. But they are also reveling in a silver lining of the days-long saga: Democrats are...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0