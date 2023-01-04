ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters

The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

