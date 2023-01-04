Rockets at Pelicans: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With nine losses in their past 10 games, the young Houston Rockets would love to turn things around as the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season nears. But that task remains challenging on Wednesday, when they visit New Orleans for night one of a back-to-back.

The Pelicans will be short-handed, with star forwards Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) each unavailable due to injury. But led by veteran guard CJ McCollum and promising second-year guard Trey Murphy III, there’s still plenty of firepower for the home side.

The Rockets are coming off a competitive home loss to Dallas, with Kevin Porter Jr. (25 points, 55.0% FG, 6 assists) and Alperen Sengun (16 points, 71.4% FG, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) among the standouts.

However, they need more from talented second-year guard Jalen Green, who shot just 29.7% versus the Mavs and is shooting only 39.6% from the field and 28.3% on 3-pointers over his last 18 games. His regression is a big reason why Houston has fallen from No. 17 in offensive rating in November to dead last (No. 30) in the NBA since.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 4 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (10-27)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

New Orleans Pelicans (23-14)

Guard: CJ McCollum

Guard: Trey Murphy III

Forward: Herb Jones

Forward: Naji Marshall

Center: Jonas Valančiūnas

Projected lineups are based on each team’s prior game, with the exception of Marshall for Williamson, who left early due to injury.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) as out, but the Rockets are otherwise healthy entering Wednesday. New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).