New lawmakers from Berks, Schuylkill counties sworn in
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's almost like the first day of school. "I'm super excited to be here," said Johanny Cepeda Freytiz, a Democrat who is new to representing Berks County in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. "It's swearing in day. I can't wait to be sworn in to serve our great community of the 129th District."
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House
MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval
NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
Pottsville Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison After Assault and Pursuit
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after allegedly assaulting a woman and leading State Troopers in a pursuit. According to Pottsville Police, on Sunday January 1, 2023, around 4:00pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were sent to an address in the 200 block of West Union Street for a report of a domestic dispute.
Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed
WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
Interstate 80 reopens near Stroudsburg, Pennsylania
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 80 has reopened in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash stats. A vehicle fire on I-80 eastbound had shut down all lanes between Exit 305/209 Business Main Street and Exit 307: to Route 191/Route 611 - Park Avenue. The scene has...
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Snyder County DA Announces Snyder/Union Judge Candidacy
MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County D-A has made it official; he is running for judge in Snyder and Union Counties. Mike Piecuch, an attorney for 25 years, and the county DA for half of that, says he wants to replace the retired judge Mike Sholley. He is president of the Snyder County Bar Association and former President of the PA District Attorneys Association.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
Poconos man charged in killing of 4 students arrives in Idaho
The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night. He faces...
Fire breaks out at concrete business near Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze at a concrete business in Schuylkill County. A video from Norwegian Township News and Concerns shows smoke and flames shooting into the sky above Quandel Concrete near Minersville. Multiple fire companies were at the scene. Officials have not said what caused the...
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News
Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Company in Allentown hosting free roof giveaway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A company in Allentown is hosting a free roof giveaway. The winner of the giveaway hosted by In the Light Roofing will receive a free roof. The company will supply workers with donated materials to build the roof. Anyone can submit either themselves or someone else who...
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
