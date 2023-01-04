MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County D-A has made it official; he is running for judge in Snyder and Union Counties. Mike Piecuch, an attorney for 25 years, and the county DA for half of that, says he wants to replace the retired judge Mike Sholley. He is president of the Snyder County Bar Association and former President of the PA District Attorneys Association.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO