TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night. Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO