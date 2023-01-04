Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Joe Biden And Mitch McConnell Take Joy Ride As Kevin McCarthy Sweats In DC
The president heaped praise on the Kentucky GOP senator for helping make a historic infrastructure overhaul a reality.
Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker
Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."
Trump fully backs McCarthy’s speaker bid in urgent post: ‘VOTE FOR KEVIN’
Former President Donald Trump offered a full-throated endorsement of Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker Wednesday morning, urging all Republicans to “VOTE FOR KEVIN.” “Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ’HOUSE’ TWICE!,” the 76-year-old former president said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A...
The Republicans voting against McCarthy
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker hangs in the balance, several far-right members of his own party have indicated that they plan to oppose him in Tuesday’s vote. The five “Never Kevin” Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Bob Good (Va.)…
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:43 a.m. EST
$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Call it the Golden Age of lottery jackpots. Or to put it another way, what’s up with all the massive lottery prizes? The latest haul up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history. That comes less than two months after a player in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Players also won lottery prizes topping $1 billion earlier in 2022 and in 2021. But while it may seem the lottery gods are showering players with repeated chances at hard-to-fathom riches, the credit for the big prizes is actually due to math — and more difficult odds.
Nine House Republicans pen scathing letter railing against Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid
Nine House Republicans sent a letter criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker despite his overtures. Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and seven others wrote that Mr McCarthy’s responses to their demands were “insufficient.”The letter came two days before the new Congress begins. Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November, but only by a narrow margin. Republicans will only have 222 seats, which is only four more than the required 218 votes Mr McCarthy has needed. Many conservatives have objected to Mr McCarthy’s bid. Other signatories to...
CBS affiliate investigating anti-Trump email sent from station account: ‘Get busy getting ready for prison’
Missouri's KRCG is under fire for an email blasting former President Trump, sparking an internal investigation by the Sinclair Broadcasting Group-owned station.
McCarthy fails to win House Speaker spot in fourth and fifth attempts
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed a fourth and fifth time in two days to win his bid to serve as Speaker of the House Wednesday as Republicans remain divided and the position remains unfilled. Another vote will be needed to confirm a speaker, and...
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
McCarthy appears to lose eighth vote for speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the eighth round of voting for speaker of the House after enough Republicans continue to vote for other candidates as Congress enters its third day of voting. NBC's Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 5, 2023.
U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel. Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Arizona judge pushes trial date for Bentley-driving polygamist to March: reports
The trial for an an alleged polygamist in Arizona, over kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges, was pushed back to March to allow his attorney more time to prepare.
