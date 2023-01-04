ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
New York Post

Trump fully backs McCarthy’s speaker bid in urgent post: ‘VOTE FOR KEVIN’

​Former President Donald Trump offered a full-throated endorsement of ​Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker Wednesday morning, urging all Republicans to “VOTE FOR KEVIN.” “​Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA, THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ​’​HOUSE​’ TWICE!,” the 76-year-old former president said in a posting on his Truth Social platform.​ “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A...
The Hill

The Republicans voting against McCarthy

As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for Speaker hangs in the balance, several far-right members of his own party have indicated that they plan to oppose him in Tuesday’s vote.  The five “Never Kevin” Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Bob Good (Va.)…
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:43 a.m. EST

$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Call it the Golden Age of lottery jackpots. Or to put it another way, what’s up with all the massive lottery prizes? The latest haul up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history. That comes less than two months after a player in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Players also won lottery prizes topping $1 billion earlier in 2022 and in 2021. But while it may seem the lottery gods are showering players with repeated chances at hard-to-fathom riches, the credit for the big prizes is actually due to math — and more difficult odds.
The Independent

Nine House Republicans pen scathing letter railing against Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid

Nine House Republicans sent a letter criticising House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become House speaker despite his overtures. Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas and seven others wrote that Mr McCarthy’s responses to their demands were “insufficient.”The letter came two days before the new Congress begins. Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November, but only by a narrow margin. Republicans will only have 222 seats, which is only four more than the required 218 votes Mr McCarthy has needed. Many conservatives have objected to Mr McCarthy’s bid. Other signatories to...
WGAU

McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
NBC News

McCarthy appears to lose eighth vote for speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the eighth round of voting for speaker of the House after enough Republicans continue to vote for other candidates as Congress enters its third day of voting. NBC's Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 5, 2023.
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel.  Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
