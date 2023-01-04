ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

TheDailyBeast

Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law

In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLNS

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024. Stabenow said she has been inspired by a new generation of leaders and will pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Mother Jones

What the January 6 Committee Missed

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken

TOPEKA — Kansas congressmen are trying to use a federal tool to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered, saying protecting the birds would have negative consequences for Kansas’ economy.  Federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the […] The post Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll seek common ground, pledges open door

Gov. Katie Hobbs said the people of Arizona have given her a clear directive "to find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us" in her inauguration speech Thursday. What's happening: Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes,...
ARIZONA STATE
WSFA

U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday. According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.
ALABAMA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Biden to award Citizens Medal to officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to award the Presidential Citizens Medal -- the nation's second-highest civilian honor -- to officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, multiple sources told ABC News and a White House official confirmed Thursday. Biden will present the awards...
MICHIGAN STATE

