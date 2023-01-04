Read full article on original website
Related
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
President Biden signed legislation that removes a bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney from the U.S. Capitol building. Taney was the author of the infamous Dred Scott v. Sanford decision.
Board Finds Loophole for South Dakota Guv in ‘No Exceptions’ Law
In dismissing a complaint against South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, a state ethics panel managed to find a loophole in a law that appeared to have none.As approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide ballot in 2006, the law in question states “any aircraft owned or leased by the state may be used only in the conduct of state business.”“No exceptions,” the ballot added, noting that a violation was a Class 2 misdemeanor.Noem was alleged to have repeatedly broken the law in 2019 when she used a state plane to fly to political events such...
Republican Senator Faces Backlash at Home Over Gay Marriage Vote
Joni Ernst of Iowa was among the 12 Republican senators who supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law Tuesday.
Two years after Hawley’s objection, Blunt advances changes to election certification
“I think there are a couple of areas there that really need to be clarified,” said retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican.
Congress approves removing statue of Supreme Court chief justice who wrote Dred Scott decision
The House passed a bill Wednesday that would remove from public display at the U.S. Capitol a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, which defended slavery and denied the citizenship of Black Americans. The legislation, which the House passed by voice...
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Doug Mastriano and the Jan. 6 committee: See where the state senator is mentioned in Jenna Ellis’ deposition
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer who was part of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, testified in March before the House January 6th Select Committee. After the 2020 election, Pa. state Sen. Doug Mastriano promoted Trump’s election-fraud lie in part by spearheading a meeting in Gettysburg, during which Ellis claimed there was voter fraud in Pa. – without providing any proof. There is no evidence to support those claims.
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
Pennsylvania briefly had two Democrat U.S. Senators when incumbent Arlen Specter switched parties in 2009.
Eric Schmitt sworn in as Missouri’s next US Senator
Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was sworn in as the state's next US Senator, taking over retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.
Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024. Stabenow said she has been inspired by a new generation of leaders and will pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. “I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end […]
What the January 6 Committee Missed
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The January 6 committee’s final report has 845 pages and not a word against Mike Pence. The committee lauds the former VP and other top Trump administration figures for refusing to go along with Donald Trump’s attempted self-coup. But it does not address those same officials’ decision to remain silent about Trump’s lies for weeks after the election—a silence that helped the Stop the Steal movement grow from disorganized online conspiracy theories to a violent force that sacked the Capitol.
What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve
WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — Kansas congressmen are trying to use a federal tool to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered, saying protecting the birds would have negative consequences for Kansas’ economy. Federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered in their habitat in the […] The post Kansas congressmen introduce latest attempt to overturn protected status of lesser prairie chicken appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply
The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll seek common ground, pledges open door
Gov. Katie Hobbs said the people of Arizona have given her a clear directive "to find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us" in her inauguration speech Thursday. What's happening: Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes,...
Biden to honor police officers, election workers at White House on Jan. 6 anniversary
Biden is giving one of the nation's highest civilian honors to 12 people who showed "courage and selflessness" related to the Jan. 6 attacks.
Kansas governor bans TikTok on government-issued devices
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned TikTok on government-issued devices on Wednesday, joining at least a dozen other states that prohibit the Chinese social media app.
WSFA
U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt to be sworn into office Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Senator-elect Katie Britt will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday. According to a release, Britt, R-AL, will take the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convenes at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt will be escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to the vice president, who will administer the oath.
thepulseofnh.com
Biden to award Citizens Medal to officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6
(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Friday is expected to award the Presidential Citizens Medal -- the nation's second-highest civilian honor -- to officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, multiple sources told ABC News and a White House official confirmed Thursday. Biden will present the awards...
Comments / 0