My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
