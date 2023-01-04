ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

House GOP dysfunction leaves Sen Patty Murray second in line for presidency

The House of Representatives’ failure to elect a speaker after three ballots on Tuesday means two women will, for a time, remain first and second in line for the presidency should disaster befall President Joe Biden.The first person in the order of succession, Vice President Kamala Harris, would inherit Mr Biden’s responsibilities if he were to become deceased or incapacitated, or if he were to resign. Ms Harris, who briefly served as Acting President of the United States when Mr Biden underwent a surgical procedure in November 2021, would be the 10th of the 49 vice presidents to assume...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Veracity Report

Kevin McCarthy Easily Wins the Initial Republican Vote to become the Next Speaker of the House

Despite some opposition from a minority of GOP lawmakers, on Tuesday, McCarthy won the majority but still faces some opposition before officially winning the gavel. On December 13th, Republicans in the House of Representatives chose the current House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as their next Speaker. It was an important first step in McCarthy’s long quest for the powerful position, though it wasn’t the last he will have to face before he officially wins the gavel. McCarthy still has one hill to climb be he can officially secure the role in January.
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

Lauren Boebert has been slammed by a constituent in a Christmas letter stating that she has “learned absolutely nothing” after her lack of support during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress. Carol Cure wrote in The Durango Herald on Christmas Day that “after receiving the narrowest congressional reelection margin in the country, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has apparently learned absolutely nothing”. “By refusing to stand or applaud the heroic Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to Congress, she has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country,” she added. “During this historic speech,...
MISSOURI STATE
fox56news.com

Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership position.
The Independent

CNN host Erin Burnett calls out Republican over ‘young lady’ remark: ‘That, I will say, was a bit rude’

A CNN host called out a Republican representative on live TV for addressing her as a “young lady” while answering a question amid ensuing chaos over the election for a new House speaker. Representative Troy Nehls, who appeared on CNN for the first time on Thursday, was asked by anchor Erin Burnett if negotiators in his party were making any progress on the vote.The interaction took place as California Republican Kevin McCarthy lost an 11th vote in his bid to become speaker and before the House adjourned for a third day with a stalemate. “He is trying to lock...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy