whbc.com
Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football
Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
whbc.com
Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
How does legal sports betting in Ohio impact the Guardians, MLB? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legal sports betting arrived in Ohio on Jan. 1 and the 2023 Major League Baseball season is certain to see a significant impact in Cleveland. Fans will be able to place bets using mobile apps and at local sportsbooks, and plans could be in the works to bring gambling into ballparks sooner rather than later.
WFMJ.com
Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72
A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard girls basketball coach on administrative leave
Hubbard girls basketball coach Richard Marshall is on administrative leave. He's in his first season as the Eagles head coach and school officials are looking into the matter. The Eagles are 2-8 and play at Poland Thursday night.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Major Burger King franchisee files for bankruptcy protection in Akron
AKRON, Ohio - One of the largest U.S. franchisees of Burger King fast-food restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Akron, citing revenue declines worsened by the pandemic as well as recent inflation and worker shortages. Though based in suburban Chicago, Toms King LLC, its Toms King (Ohio)...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
WFMJ.com
Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown
If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
Why gas prices jumped, where to find lowest in NE Ohio
The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is 30 cents higher than last week at $3.232 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
spectrumnews1.com
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
WFMJ.com
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
