Kalamazoo, MI

whbc.com

Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football

Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Legendary Boardman High School basketball coach, Ron Moschella dead at 72

A legendary Boardman High School basketball coach has died at 72. Coach Ron "Mosch" Moschella was best known for leading the Boardman girls' basketball program for over 31 years netting the team over 600 wins during that time. According to the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association, Moschella graduated from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard girls basketball coach on administrative leave

Hubbard girls basketball coach Richard Marshall is on administrative leave. He's in his first season as the Eagles head coach and school officials are looking into the matter. The Eagles are 2-8 and play at Poland Thursday night.
HUBBARD, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WFMJ.com

Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown

If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain

CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Two from Warren killed in Southington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Federal building evacuated in Akron; bomb threat not credible

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after an employee found white powder inside an envelope in the mailroom. Akron firefighters and the hazmat team responded to the building on S. Main Street around 9:30 a.m. Just before noon,...
AKRON, OH

