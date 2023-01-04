Read full article on original website
Pharmacies Can Now Fill Medication Abortion Prescriptions Under New FDA Rules
Medication abortion uses two different drugs — in combination or alone — that induce abortion.
The FDA Just Changed Its Rules on the Abortion Pill. What Does That Actually Mean?
Pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to patients with a prescription, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. It’s a move that will further expand access to abortion for some—but not for those living in states with near-total abortion bans. “There are...
FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills under a regulatory change made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider. Politico adds that pharmacies...
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
Mic
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy
As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules
Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review
As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
iheart.com
FDA Says Abortion Pills Can be Offered in Pharmacies
For the first time, pharmacies in the US are going to be allowed to offer abortion pills. Until now, the pill could only be obtained via mail-order pharmacies or by specially certified doctors and clinics. Under new FDA rules, patients will still need a prescription from a health care provider,...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
Walgreens to offer morning after abortion pills after FDA rule change
Walgreens expects to offer abortion pills after the Food and Drug Administration changed its rules for the drug. “We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and will dispense these consistent with federal and state laws,” a Walgreens spokesman told medical publication STAT News on Wednesday.
Abortion pills should be easier to get. That doesn't mean that they will be
Half of all U.S. abortions are medically induced through a two-pill regimen that requires a prescription but does not involve surgery. And since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, rates are expected to increase. Now, a permanent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies...
drugstorenews.com
Major retail pharmacies could soon carry abortion pills
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently decided to allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. According to Reuters, the decision was finalized by the FDA on Jan. 3 after reviewing applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that currently make Mifepristone and Mifeprex. How retail pharmacies...
FDA Rejects Abortion Pill Petitions From Right and Left
The Food and Drug Administration refused two citizen petitions asking the agency to change its rules on when and how abortion pills are obtained, according to Politico. The FDA slapped Students for Life with a rejection after the anti-abortion group asked it to keep mifepristone prescriptions, one of the two pills used for abortion, from being available through telemedicine. FDA also denied the group’s request to require users to go to the doctor in-person three times, restrict the pill to usage during the first seven weeks instead of first 10 weeks of a pregnancy and only allow access to people who prove they have “convenient access to emergency medical care,” according to Politico. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists asked the FDA to relax its restrictions for people using mifepristone to treat miscarriages, but the FDA also denied their petition.Read it at POLITICO
Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife
Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
MSNBC
Approval of abortion drugs in the mail is a lifeline for patients
The Department of Justice has given the U.S. Postal Service legal authorization to ship two drugs that can be used for abortions. The move, detailed in a memo posted online Tuesday, extends a lifeline to some abortion seekers after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last year and Republicans in several states enacted arcane measures outlawing the procedure.
