The Food and Drug Administration refused two citizen petitions asking the agency to change its rules on when and how abortion pills are obtained, according to Politico. The FDA slapped Students for Life with a rejection after the anti-abortion group asked it to keep mifepristone prescriptions, one of the two pills used for abortion, from being available through telemedicine. FDA also denied the group’s request to require users to go to the doctor in-person three times, restrict the pill to usage during the first seven weeks instead of first 10 weeks of a pregnancy and only allow access to people who prove they have “convenient access to emergency medical care,” according to Politico. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists asked the FDA to relax its restrictions for people using mifepristone to treat miscarriages, but the FDA also denied their petition.Read it at POLITICO

4 HOURS AGO