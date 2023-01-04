ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
People

FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider Retail pharmacies will be allowed to offer abortion pills under a regulatory change made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to The New York Times, the updated FDA mandate will allow pharmacies that agree to certain criteria to dispose the abortion pill mifepristone with a prescription order from a certified healthcare provider. Politico adds that pharmacies...
ALABAMA STATE
Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
HealthDay

Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review

As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
iheart.com

FDA Says Abortion Pills Can be Offered in Pharmacies

For the first time, pharmacies in the US are going to be allowed to offer abortion pills. Until now, the pill could only be obtained via mail-order pharmacies or by specially certified doctors and clinics. Under new FDA rules, patients will still need a prescription from a health care provider,...
CBS Sacramento

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
AL.com

Walgreens to offer morning after abortion pills after FDA rule change

Walgreens expects to offer abortion pills after the Food and Drug Administration changed its rules for the drug. “We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and will dispense these consistent with federal and state laws,” a Walgreens spokesman told medical publication STAT News on Wednesday.
drugstorenews.com

Major retail pharmacies could soon carry abortion pills

The United States Food and Drug Administration recently decided to allow retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. According to Reuters, the decision was finalized by the FDA on Jan. 3 after reviewing applications from Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, the two companies that currently make Mifepristone and Mifeprex. How retail pharmacies...
The Center Square

Immigration parole program Biden says he’s expanding already faces legal challenge

(The Center Square) – The immigration parole system President Joe Biden says he’s expanding is already being challenged in court by a lawsuit brought by Florida, arguing the administration’s abuse of it is illegal. The trial is set to begin Monday, a day after the president is scheduled to visit El Paso. The Texas border city's Democratic mayor declared an emergency last month after the city and the region experienced a humanitarian crisis due to record illegal entries. ...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

FDA Rejects Abortion Pill Petitions From Right and Left

The Food and Drug Administration refused two citizen petitions asking the agency to change its rules on when and how abortion pills are obtained, according to Politico. The FDA slapped Students for Life with a rejection after the anti-abortion group asked it to keep mifepristone prescriptions, one of the two pills used for abortion, from being available through telemedicine. FDA also denied the group’s request to require users to go to the doctor in-person three times, restrict the pill to usage during the first seven weeks instead of first 10 weeks of a pregnancy and only allow access to people who prove they have “convenient access to emergency medical care,” according to Politico. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists asked the FDA to relax its restrictions for people using mifepristone to treat miscarriages, but the FDA also denied their petition.Read it at POLITICO
Well+Good

Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
MSNBC

Approval of abortion drugs in the mail is a lifeline for patients

The Department of Justice has given the U.S. Postal Service legal authorization to ship two drugs that can be used for abortions. The move, detailed in a memo posted online Tuesday, extends a lifeline to some abortion seekers after the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last year and Republicans in several states enacted arcane measures outlawing the procedure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy