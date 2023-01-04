Read full article on original website
Fire on Thursday afternoon damages house in Old Town neighborhood of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much...
Crews on scene of house fire near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln. The blaze was reported around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Heavy flames and smoke were coming out of the house. Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
Fire spreads from detached shed to house in Topeka, causes $15K in damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a fire at 1715 SE Indiana Ave. around 3:05 on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, crews were called to 1715 SE Indiana Ave. with reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
Crews respond to ‘warming fire’ Wednesday morning at vacant Topeka house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a small fire Wednesday morning at a home just south of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story home at 1512 S.W. Harrison. Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a small amount...
Streets closed, crews move in at Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court decision cleared the way for demolition work to get underway Wednesday on the Docking State Office Building. A Shawnee Co. District Court judge issued a ruling Tuesday, rejecting a claim from Plains Modern. The group was seeking to block the project, saying it wasn’t following proper historic preservation procedures.
Helping Hands to offer pitbull spay, neuter special in February
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will show some love to pitbulls in February with a special to get unsterilized pitties spayed or neutered at a reduced price. Helping Hands Humane Society says its Community Clinic will show love to pitbulls and pitbull mixes in February with a...
Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023. Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.
Pat Landes will serve as Junction City mayor
Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
City of Topeka postpones vote on proposed utility rate increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A vote on potential increases in the city’s utility rates will wait a while. Topeka City Manager Steve Wade told the governing body Tuesday night that he decided to remove the scheduled vote from the Jan. 10 meeting agenda. “We have three or four items...
Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
Fire causes estimated $13,000 damage to vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fire that caused an estimated $13,000 in damage to a vacant house Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 718 S.E. 26th. Topeka Fire Department officials said...
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
Fire hydrant taken out in Wednesday afternoon crash in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire hydrant was taken out after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. at S.W. 7th and Lane. Police at the scene said a Kia Soul and Nissan Sentra collided at that location. The Kia went up...
