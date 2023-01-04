Pat Landes has been elected by his fellow city commissioners to serve as Junction City mayor for the coming year. Ronna Larson was elected to the post of vice mayor. During the annual reorganization of the commission Bob Story will serve as a member of the Military Affairs Council, Jeff Underhill on the Chamber of Commerce Board, Pat Landes on the Economic Development Advisory Council and on the Library Board, Mathew Bea on the Flint Hills Regional Council with Ronna Larson as an alternate, Matthew Bea on the ATA Bus Board and Ronna Larson on the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization with Jeff Underhill as an alternate.

