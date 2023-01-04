Read full article on original website
2022 Oklahoma Report Card: Offensive Line
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line was arguably one of OU's most consistent units in 2022.
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St. CBSSN — Akron at Ball St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St. PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. SECN — Michigan St. at...
No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia
No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va.
Gore’s record performance headlines AP all-bowl selections
The son of one of the NFL’s most prolific running backs made quite a name for himself this bowl season. Southern Mississippi’s Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 329 yards – the most in any bowl game ever – to lead the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 LendingTree Bowl victory over Rice. The record had been held by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples, who rushed for 317 yards against North Texas in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Texas basketball's upset loss to Kansas State stuns media as Wildcats hang 116 points on Longhorns in Austin
Points were aplenty between Texas and Kansas State men's basketball Tuesday night in Austin, and that was the recipe for a significant upset as the Wildcats upended the No. 6 Longhorns, 116-103. The Wildcats became first team to hang 100 on the Longhorns in more than a decade, pulling off the rare case of an unranked team hitting the century mark against a top 10 foe. And all the while, it was a reminder that no game in the Big 12 Conference is a cupcake.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m. Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m. Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Atlanta at South Carolina,...
College Basketball Odds: TCU vs. Baylor prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU vs Baylor. This is a highly intriguing game for several reasons. One is that Baylor has been the better, more successful, more established program over the past few years, but TCU might be the better program this season. Baylor won the 2021 national championship and got a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. TCU merely got a No. 8 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs have certainly improved, but Baylor set a standard unto itself. This season, however, Baylor doesn’t look anything like the previous few seasons. The Bears are still a good team, but they’re not a great team. They have lost three times, and they just lost to Iowa State by 15 in their Big 12 Conference opener. There’s a definite sense in and around the Big 12 that Baylor is not going to rise to the very top of the college basketball world this season, and a rugged, deep, balanced league won’t allow it to happen.
TCU Horned Frogs vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAF Odds, Time, and Prediction
The TCU Horned Frogs are 13-1 this season and are seen as huge underdogs against the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). Still, the boys from Texas Christian University have upset the odds numerous times this season, which is why we call for caution. Before betting on this game, make sure to read our TCU vs Georgia preview first!
Youthful poise to carry No. 25 Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma
So far, so good for Iowa State freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey. On Wednesday, Lipsey gets another new challenge as
Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL’s decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills-Bengals game...
DC Sports Huddle: Assessing the Howell factor and whether Rivera is right for the Commanders
For the fifth straight season, the Washington Commanders will start a third different quarterback when rookie Sam Howell takes the field against Dallas. Should a good showing against the rival Cowboys get the 2022 fifth-round pick the inside track on the starting job next season? The WTOP Sports team opens its monthlong focus on Washington’s ongoing QB search.
Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger’s wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. He’s back as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback, this time against one of his home-state teams — the Houston Texans. No, it’s not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this...
No. 17 TCU, No. 25 Iowa State set for early Big 12 showdown
No. 17 TCU will look to extend its winning streak to 12 games when it hosts No. 25 Iowa State
West Virginia to Battle Several Power Five Schools for Top DE Transfer
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
