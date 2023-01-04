The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU vs Baylor. This is a highly intriguing game for several reasons. One is that Baylor has been the better, more successful, more established program over the past few years, but TCU might be the better program this season. Baylor won the 2021 national championship and got a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. TCU merely got a No. 8 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs have certainly improved, but Baylor set a standard unto itself. This season, however, Baylor doesn’t look anything like the previous few seasons. The Bears are still a good team, but they’re not a great team. They have lost three times, and they just lost to Iowa State by 15 in their Big 12 Conference opener. There’s a definite sense in and around the Big 12 that Baylor is not going to rise to the very top of the college basketball world this season, and a rugged, deep, balanced league won’t allow it to happen.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO