Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
CBS Sports
What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path
As the NFL community awaits more updates on Damar Hamlin and prays for a speedy recovery, the league is also actively working on what to do with the remainder of the regular season and ensuing postseason. There is no precedent for what the NFL is facing right now. Never before...
NFL Star Carl Nassib Celebrates ‘Big Boy Season’ With Boyfriend Søren Dahl for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. NFL star Carl Nassib was sharply outfitted with boyfriend Søren Dahl to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first 2023 game in Florida this week. The occasion found the Buccaneers win against the Carolina Panthers by 30 to 24. Dahl posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. “Always Big Boy Season,” he captioned. The Buccaneers’ outside linebacker and the Danish swimmer posed together in front of Raymond James Stadium prior to the game. For the occasion, Nassib wore a short-sleeved...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins: "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be...
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 17 win
Otton caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Otton played 68 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Tampa Bay pass catcher. Despite seeing the field for all but 10 snaps, the rookie tight end failed to produce a fantasy-friendly line. Assuming his steady usage continues, Otton will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 18, when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons to close out the regular season.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Missing from another practice
Jones (knee/illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jones has thus opened Week 18 prep with two straight absences from practice, so he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Falcons. With the Buccaneers having already secured the NFC's No. 4 seed with no possibility of moving up or down in the standings regardless of how Week 18 transpires, veterans like Jones may hold only limited roles if active Sunday with the likelihood that head coach Todd Bowles prioritizes the health of key players heading into the playoffs above all else.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Doesn't bring in only target
Kieft logged 22 snaps on offense in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17 but failed to bring in his only target. The rookie once again served primarily in a blocking role, and despite the fact Cameron Brate was a healthy scratch, Kieft was an afterthought as a receiver. After a seven-game stretch between Weeks 7 and 14 when he caught one pass apiece in six contests, Kieft has only logged Sunday's lone target over the last three games.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Six stops in Week 17 win
Edwards tallied six tackles (five solo) during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. Edwards went into the contest nursing a hamstring injury, but he was able to log 58 snaps on defense and another 13 on special teams. The fourth-year pro is up to a career-high 82 tackles heading into the regular-season finale against the Falcons, a figure he's complemented with three defensed passes, a pair of interceptions (including a pick-six) and a sack across 13 games.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Starting this Sunday
Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Brady will start Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Brady won't necessarily play the entire game, with Bowles mentioning Wednesday that third-stringer Kyle Trask is likely to be active for the game, though Blaine Gabbert will be next to play if Brady comes out early. With Tampa Bay locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, Brady is unlikely to take all the snaps Sunday in Atlanta.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Will operate as backup Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Gabbert will be the next man up if Tom Brady comes out of Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, so while Brady will start,...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Will likely be active Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Trask has a good chance to be active and would be the next man up if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert both leave Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The Buccaneers are locked into the fourth...
