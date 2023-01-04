ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The surprising way SCG Test is paying tribute to Shane Warne - as pitch stuns Alyssa Healy

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia and Scott Bailey For Australian Associated Press
 2 days ago

Numerous cricket commentators have been left shocked by the extreme state of the SCG pitch ahead of the Third Test versus South Africa - but the wicket also doubled as a tribute to late spin king Shane Warne .

Australian women's star Alyssa Healy labelled the deck 'really dry', felt it 'could crumble pretty quickly' and that she 'had never see anything like it in her lifetime'.

Fellow Fox Sports cricket expert Kerry O'Keeffe also tipped the spinners to dominate as the Aussies chase a clean sweep in the series.

In what could be a nod to Warne, game day officials in Sydney opted to roll out pitch No.3 for the first time since the spin king's Test farewell in January of 2007.

The wicket sits two to the left of the usual Test pitch No.5 and towards the Bill O'Reilly Stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JADqZ_0k2c8DMu00

'When we were doing our investigation, we worked out Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer had their final Test on pitch No.3,' SCG curator Adam Lewis said.

'So in our planning we had that in the back of our mind.

'We tried bringing grass in on pitch No.5 as best we could, but with the amount of play we've had through the whole season, it just couldn't get there in time.

'Knowing that Shane Warne and the guys played their last Test on No.3, it just felt right, so we put our energy into it.

'Shane was really good not just for players, he was always good for curators. He always stood up for us and knew we wore our heart on our sleeves.'

Ground staff are also hopeful the pitch will provide the turn Warne always hoped for and enjoyed at the SCG, where he also made his Test debut in 1992 versus India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301ICR_0k2c8DMu00 <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Renshaw returns positive RAT Test. <br><br>📺 Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvSA</a> on Ch. 501 or stream via <a href="https://twitter.com/kayosports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kayosports</a> <a href="https://t.co/UhgNDIy7qa">https://t.co/UhgNDIy7qa</a><br>📝 BLOG <a href="https://t.co/12oMRqNnZy">https://t.co/12oMRqNnZy</a><br>📲 MATCH CENTRE <a href="https://t.co/0YbaOoX1yl">https://t.co/0YbaOoX1yl</a> <a href="https://t.co/SYFrQbmfML">pic.twitter.com/SYFrQbmfML</a></p>&mdash; Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxCricket/status/1610435425373663233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Australia named two spinners to face the Proteas, with Ashton Agar in the XI alongside Nathan Lyon.

Western Australian Agar last donned his baggy green in 2017.

Previously, Australia had not picked two spinners on home soil since Stephen O’Keefe and Lyon bowled in tandem during the New Year’s Test against Pakistan six years ago.

It was also confirmed recalled batsman Matthew Renshaw returned a positive RAT test for Covid before a ball was bowled on day one - but will take his place in Pat Cummins' team in the middle order. <

/p>

