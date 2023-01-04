BGSU men's basketball shoots past Eastern Michigan to open MAC play

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team started Mid-American Conference play with a convincing win on Tuesday.

The Falcons shot a blistering 52.9 percent from the floor, held Eastern Michigan to just 28.1 percent, and led the entire way in a 91-65 victory at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

“We were able to turn defense into offense, we were able to get stops, run out in transition,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “Guys made shots, had a lot of fun. It was just fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”

The Falcons (7-7, 1-0 MAC) won their third straight game to get back to .500 for the first time since mid-November. BGSU has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in three straight contests, and the Falcons reached double digits in assists for the ninth straight game after getting 18 against the Eagles.

“We’re a new team,” BGSU sophomore guard Kaden Metheny said. “With this transfer portal, we’ve got a lot of new guys so the more and more we play together, we’re starting to find each other and knowing where each other’s supposed to be. We’re hitting one more pass and we’re really playing well together.”

Senior guard Leon Ayers III had a game-high 24 points, while Chandler Turner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists for BGSU. Rashaun Agee had 14 points and five blocks; Samari Curtis had 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds; and Metheny hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points and six assists.

BGSU held Eastern Michigan sophomore Emoni Bates, a transfer from Memphis and a former five-star recruit, to 15 points on 2 of 14 shooting. Bates, who averaged 20.8 points per game entering Tuesday, hit 11 of 14 free throws.

Tyson Acuff had 14 points for the Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC), who made just 18 of 64 field goals (3-of-22 from 3-point range). BGSU also had a 16-7 advantage in points off turnovers, and a 48-22 edge in points in the paint.

BGSU senior guard Brenton Mills, along with several of his teammates, played well in limiting Bates.

“Brenton was huge on him, just his athleticism, his size, his speed, his quickness,” Huger said. “Was able to box him out and get rebounds on him, and it was just a great team effort.

“Whoever else we put on him, Leon Ayers guarded him well, put Samari Curtis on him a couple plays. So we threw everything at him that we had. Our job was to contain him. We knew we weren’t going to stop him, [Noah] Farrakhan, Acuff. We knew they were going to score, but we just wanted to do a great job of containing him.”

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Agee stuffed Eastern Michigan’s Yusuf Jihad and, on the other end, the Falcons’ forward converted a 3-point play to extend BGSU’s lead to 21-16.

The Falcons pushed the lead to 45-34 at halftime, and Curtis’ full-court pass to Ayers for an easy layup extended BGSU’s advantage to 63-45 with 13:31 left.

“It’s wonderful for me to be able to help the team and keep us energized in those types of situations,” Agee said. “For me to get those blocks and get us in transition, it helps a lot.”

BGSU made 36 of 68 field goals, including 10 of 23 from beyond the arc. The Falcons forced 14 turnovers, committed 12, and had a slight 43-39 rebounding advantage.

BGSU will return to action at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Ohio at the Stroh Center. The Bobcats (8-6) suffered a 75-72 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday to start league play.

“MAC road [wins] are hard to come by. They’re not easy to do, now we’ve got to go home and protect home court,” Huger said. “That’s the biggest thing now, one game at a time. Next up is Ohio and we’ve got to do a great job of doing the same thing, turning defense into offense.”