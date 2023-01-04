ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

BGSU men's basketball shoots past Eastern Michigan to open MAC play

By By Michael Burwell / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rvN3_0k2c8CUB00

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team started Mid-American Conference play with a convincing win on Tuesday.

The Falcons shot a blistering 52.9 percent from the floor, held Eastern Michigan to just 28.1 percent, and led the entire way in a 91-65 victory at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

“We were able to turn defense into offense, we were able to get stops, run out in transition,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “Guys made shots, had a lot of fun. It was just fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”

The Falcons (7-7, 1-0 MAC) won their third straight game to get back to .500 for the first time since mid-November. BGSU has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in three straight contests, and the Falcons reached double digits in assists for the ninth straight game after getting 18 against the Eagles.

“We’re a new team,” BGSU sophomore guard Kaden Metheny said. “With this transfer portal, we’ve got a lot of new guys so the more and more we play together, we’re starting to find each other and knowing where each other’s supposed to be. We’re hitting one more pass and we’re really playing well together.”

Senior guard Leon Ayers III had a game-high 24 points, while Chandler Turner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two assists for BGSU. Rashaun Agee had 14 points and five blocks; Samari Curtis had 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds; and Metheny hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 points and six assists.

BGSU held Eastern Michigan sophomore Emoni Bates, a transfer from Memphis and a former five-star recruit, to 15 points on 2 of 14 shooting. Bates, who averaged 20.8 points per game entering Tuesday, hit 11 of 14 free throws.

Tyson Acuff had 14 points for the Eagles (3-11, 0-1 MAC), who made just 18 of 64 field goals (3-of-22 from 3-point range). BGSU also had a 16-7 advantage in points off turnovers, and a 48-22 edge in points in the paint.

BGSU senior guard Brenton Mills, along with several of his teammates, played well in limiting Bates.

“Brenton was huge on him, just his athleticism, his size, his speed, his quickness,” Huger said. “Was able to box him out and get rebounds on him, and it was just a great team effort.

“Whoever else we put on him, Leon Ayers guarded him well, put Samari Curtis on him a couple plays. So we threw everything at him that we had. Our job was to contain him. We knew we weren’t going to stop him, [Noah] Farrakhan, Acuff. We knew they were going to score, but we just wanted to do a great job of containing him.”

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Agee stuffed Eastern Michigan’s Yusuf Jihad and, on the other end, the Falcons’ forward converted a 3-point play to extend BGSU’s lead to 21-16.

The Falcons pushed the lead to 45-34 at halftime, and Curtis’ full-court pass to Ayers for an easy layup extended BGSU’s advantage to 63-45 with 13:31 left.

“It’s wonderful for me to be able to help the team and keep us energized in those types of situations,” Agee said. “For me to get those blocks and get us in transition, it helps a lot.”

BGSU made 36 of 68 field goals, including 10 of 23 from beyond the arc. The Falcons forced 14 turnovers, committed 12, and had a slight 43-39 rebounding advantage.

BGSU will return to action at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Ohio at the Stroh Center. The Bobcats (8-6) suffered a 75-72 loss at Buffalo on Tuesday to start league play.

“MAC road [wins] are hard to come by. They’re not easy to do, now we’ve got to go home and protect home court,” Huger said. “That’s the biggest thing now, one game at a time. Next up is Ohio and we’ve got to do a great job of doing the same thing, turning defense into offense.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Interim Toledo Police Chief to be announced Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the appointment of two new officials for the City of Toledo: the new City Prosecutor and the Interim Police Chief. The announcement will be made at the mayor’s office on the 22nd floor of One...
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy