Pueblo, CO

CSU Pueblo introduces Philip Vigil as their new head football coach

By Rob Namnoum
 1 day ago
Former CSU Pueblo head football coach John Wristen passed the head coaching torch sort of speak to new CSU Pueblo head coach Philip Vigil today, "Every time I hung up the phone, I said, This guy's impressive," says Former CSU Pueblo head football coach, John Wristen. "I'm so excited. It feels great to be back in Colorado," says New CSU Pueblo football head coach, Philip Vigil.

Vigil is from Denver and is thrilled to be coaching in his home state, "I can't wait to make more memories here. I remember in high school we would come up to Pueblo Reservoir and we would go Cliff diving, and we would I mean, we'd spend weeks on the water. There's just so much that we're excited about to be back in Colorado. And, you know, everywhere you go, no matter where you're at, Colorado gets in your blood and it just draws you back," says Vigil.

Someone who has had his back, is his wife Melanie, who he has known since 4th grade, is the backbone of the Vigil family, "She's the biggest blessing that I've ever had. I wouldn't be able to do this without her. You know, just to be completely honest, she's phenomenal. She's our rock. She keeps the household in order. And, you know, no matter what happens, win or lose, I get to go home and the kids are excited to see me and she's excited to see me. She's she's a rock star," says Vigil.

CSU Pueblo believes that the husband of the rock star is the right man to lead the Wolfpack, "It's about CSU Pueblo football moving forward and Phil Vigil the right guy to move forward," says Wristen.

