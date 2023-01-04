Seventh Ward shooting send woman to hospital, NOPD

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A shooting in the Seventh Ward sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Broad Street. Officers say when they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Her condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

