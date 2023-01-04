ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Seventh Ward shooting send woman to hospital, NOPD

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CD3PX_0k2c5aro00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A shooting in the Seventh Ward sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Broad Street. Officers say when they arrived, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Her condition was not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours

NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Teen shot dies at local hospital, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen has died early Thursday (Jan. 5) morning as the result of gunshots, according to the NOPD. Police say that the juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital just after 2 a.m. where he later died. Police say that they are still trying to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 2 shootings Thursday; 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings early Thursday morning. One shooting was deadly. According to police, officers responded to an area hospital where a teenager was dropped off with gunshot wounds. The teenager later died at the hospital. Police say they are still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says

Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
WWL-AMFM

5 shot in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department says four people were shot early this evening in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood of Central City. Around 5:40 p.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 2600 block of S. Rocheblave St.
CENTRAL, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch New Orleans Man Fight Off Carjackers With Pot of Gumbo, Wrestle Suspect Through Sunroof

While this unidentified NOLA man took matters into his own hands during an attempted carjacking, in hindsight, he's acknowledging the danger associated with his actions. According to WDSU, the man was dropping off a present to a neighbor on Christmas Day in Uptown New Orleans. You can see the man exit his vehicle on video—as he told the news station that he didn't plan on his delivery taking any longer than one minute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy