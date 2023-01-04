Read full article on original website
Related
Fog and More Freezing Precipitation Possible in Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The winter weather advisory for southeastern Minnesota expires this evening, but travel in the region could remain challenging, if not treacherous. The National Weather Service is predicting fog will blanket the region with locally dense fog possible in some areas. Light freezing precipitation, along with...
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
KIMT
Residents of Rochester neighborhoods urged to check property for missing man
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota is looking for a man last seen on Dec. 27. Thomas McElroy was seeking medical help at St. Marys when he left the facility. He was not dressed for the outside environment and hasn’t been heard from or seen since. He...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
See The Two Most Important Chairs in Rochester Minnesota
I was at Charter House over the weekend to visit a friend and walking out, I saw these two chairs, and realized, they just might be the two most important chairs in Rochester, Minnesota. These are the two most important chairs in Rochester, MN?. That's a mighty bold statement to...
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester
List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
Four New Members Join Olmsted County Board to Start New Year
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year this morning and welcomed four new members. The meeting began with a swearing-in ceremony for Commissioners Brian Mueller, Laurel Podulke-Smith, Michelle Rossman, and former State Senator David Senjem. All four were elected in November to succeed long-time commissioners who began their retirements at the start of the end of last year.
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
Minnesota Goats Now Famous Thanks to Rochester Park (VIDEO)
Every now and then, I hear some Michael Jackson playing on a few of our stations at Townsquare Media in Rochester. I wasn't expecting to hear the Michael vibe though in a video with some Rochester goats. Minnesota Park Creates Hilarious Michael Jackson Video with Goats. I'm a music nerd...
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
