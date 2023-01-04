List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO