WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Indiana experts weigh in on health insurance benefits in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS—Now that 2023 has officially begun, many Hoosiers are now dealing with a renewed (or new) set of health insurance benefits. Those fresh plans can bring with them a new set of options, deductibles and possibly even restrictions. And, navigating them can be challenging. One big challenge people faced every year is how to […]
Gov. Holcomb proposes K-12 school funding increase, end of textbook fees
WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to increase state funding for K-12 education by more than $1 billion over the next two years. Holcomb announced his proposals for the Indiana’s next two-year budget at a news conference Wednesday at a Warren Township elementary school. “We will be promoting what we’ve […]
marketplace.org
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
It’s been nearly a year since Savannah May was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison, and she’s looking for a job. She applied to one store, she said, and “then I applied to another store, and because of my background, I didn’t get it.”. May...
WOWO News
Momentum Growing Again To Legalize iGaming Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Momentum is continuing to grow for legal iGaming across Indiana, but the prospect brings other complications, like how lawmakers will tax the burgeoning product, problem gambling support and other details. The gaming industry and some Indiana lawmakers want to bring casinos and lotteries straight to your phone in the upcoming legislative session. After two years of failure, legal iGaming is gaining momentum with some key lawmakers holding out. Legislation seeking to legalize iGaming is expected to come out of Indiana’s House of Representatives, via Rep. Ethan Manning, according to Inside INdiana Business. Drafts propose a tax rate between 18% and 19%, according to an industry expert. The bill is likely to mimic previous legalization attempts, but the details from Manning himself are slim.
Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward
There is no place for discrimination in Indiana, which is why Shelly’s Voice Advocacy is very excited to announce that we have officially filed legislation in the state of Indiana. Our bill is called the Equal Educational Opportunities Act and aims to extend specific anti-discrimination educational rights statutes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and […] The post Bill to eliminate discrimination against LGBTQ+ Hoosiers should move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
etxview.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita invites Hoosiers to check for unclaimed property
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How would you like some extra cash to start the new year?. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything. In 2022, Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
wkvi.com
Indiana’s Attorney General Encourages Residents to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita urges Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to check and see if there is property to be claimed. In 2022, Attorney General Rokita’s office returned over $62 million in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. This is in addition to the $48 million returned in unclaimed property in 2021.
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb unveils ambitious agenda for 2023, including more than $5 billion in new spending
Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend more than $5 billion in new and increased spending in Indiana’s next budget on everything from education to public health and economic development initiatives. Holcomb unveiled his 2023 agenda Wednesday, the most ambitious of his six years in office. While it spans a...
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
WIBC.com
Holcomb Announces His 2023 Next Level Agenda for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Governor Eric Holcomb announced his 2023 Next Level Agenda. His plan is to focus on bringing major changes and improvements to education, public health, and drawing in more economic growth to the state. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce we are...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
WIBC.com
Proof: Reaching financial New Year’s resolutions is harder in Indiana
The clock strikes midnight and you’re into the first minutes of the new year. While turning the page on the calendar, many people vow to change habits and make new year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure.
State lawmakers are pushing for answers after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether CenterPoint Energy followed safety laws when multiple customers reported carbon monoxide issues.
wbiw.com
IHCDA seeks volunteers to count Hoosiers experiencing homelessness
INDIANA – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and partner agencies across the state are seeking volunteers to conduct a one-night count of the homeless population. Volunteers are needed in every county on January 25, 2023, to help conduct the count. Those interested in volunteering can register...
Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups
Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wdrb.com
New turn signal law now in effect in Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new turn signal law is now in effect in Indiana. Instead of requiring drivers to use their turn signals within a specific distance of a turn, the law now simply requires drivers to signal before safely making any lane turns or changes. Critics argued a...
