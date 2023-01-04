Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 178 Tuesday night, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, a 30-year-old man, wearing dark clothing, was walking in the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 178, just east of Niles Street just before 6 p.m. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian began to walk south, across traffic lanes of westbound Highway 178 lanes.

As a result, the pedestrian walked directly into the path of a Mercedes-Benz, traveling westbound on Highway 178 at around 60 miles per hour, driven by Jajayra Sillas, 33, of Bakersfield. Sillas’ vehicle then collided with the pedestrian, according to CHP.

The pedestrian came to rest on the north shoulder of westbound Highway 178. Sillas stopped and remained on scene, according to officials.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The third lane on the highway was temporarily closed for one and a half hours.

The coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.

