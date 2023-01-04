ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 178

By Jacqueline Gutierrez, Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v11C_0k2c5Bzl00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after being struck by a driver on Highway 178 Tuesday night, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, a 30-year-old man, wearing dark clothing, was walking in the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 178, just east of Niles Street just before 6 p.m. For an unknown reason, the pedestrian began to walk south, across traffic lanes of westbound Highway 178 lanes.

EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board

As a result, the pedestrian walked directly into the path of a Mercedes-Benz, traveling westbound on Highway 178 at around 60 miles per hour, driven by Jajayra Sillas, 33, of Bakersfield. Sillas’ vehicle then collided with the pedestrian, according to CHP.

The pedestrian came to rest on the north shoulder of westbound Highway 178. Sillas stopped and remained on scene, according to officials.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The third lane on the highway was temporarily closed for one and a half hours.

The coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian collision in Central Bakersfield Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Golden State Avenue and O Street, according to CHP. The coroner’s office will release the person’s identity at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead after vehicle and pedestrian crash in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle and pedestrian collision in South Bakersfield left at least one person dead Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash happened around 11 p.m. near South Union Avenue and Watts Drive. The coroner will identify the person at a later […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after south Bakersfield crash

BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in south Bakersfield, police said. The woman’s vehicle hit an unoccupied parked vehicle at 10:16 a.m. on South H Street south of White Lane, police said. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Suspects wanted for burglary in NW Bakersfield: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects wanted for burglary, according to a release from KCSO. KCSO said the suspects burglarized a residence in the area of Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway on Nov. 5. The men forced open a safe and stole a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Drivers hurt in crash on 7th Standard Rd near Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash near Shafter Wednesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol was called to 7th Standard Road and Scaroni Avenue around 1:05 pm. They say one of the drivers veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Suspected gunman found dead in field

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 1/5/23 (10:12 p.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a report just after 9 a.m. of a man shooting at drivers as they drove on Stockdale Highway near Superior Road. Some people began leaving their cars, in an attempt to escape the gunfire.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco City Council updates police department patches and badges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco City Council members chose an updated design for the city’s police department, according to the Chief of Police Charlie Fivecoat. The previous patch used an outdated logo and a more contemporary image was needed to reflect a new beginning for the department, according to officials. The patch reflects the […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KCSO search for Goodwill burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for robbery, according to a release from the KCSO. On Nov. 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unidentified white male entered the Goodwill store located at 1100 Olive Dr. in Oildale. Officials said the suspect brandished a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl reported missing Saturday out of central Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department officials said Mary Louise Weathers, 14, was reported missing and was last seen sometime on Jan. 7 in the 900 block of H Street. Weathers is considered at-risk because she has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to murder in Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A case filed nearly seven years ago has reached a resolution after a man pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, has a sentencing hearing scheduled Feb. 2 after pleading no contest to killing Gustavo Vital, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy