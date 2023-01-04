One of the sons of the founder of KGFX radio has died (Dec. 29, 2022) at the age of 98, following a short illness. Richard “Dick” Dana McNeil was born in Pierre on Sept. 11, 1924, to Dana and Ida McNeil. Dana was a railroad conductor and Ida was a pioneer radio broadcaster who owned and operated radio station KGFX for many years after Dana’s death in 1936.

