Stanley and Hughes County officials sworn in
Elected and reelected Hughes and Stanley County officials took their oaths of office yesterday (Jan. 3, 2023) during their respective meetings. Dana Iversen was elected Stanley County Commission Chair and Sonny Harrowa was elected Vice Chair. In Hughes County, those taking the oath of office were:. Commissioner Rob Fines. Commissioner...
Pierre City Commission to hear Bright Energy Solutions Customer Rebate Report, set joint June election date during meeting this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Jan. 3, 2023) at 5:30pm at City Hall in Pierre. Among the items on the agenda are:. 2023 Combined Election Agreement and set June 6, 2023 Election Date. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public and includes time for public comments. Agenda.
Son of woman who started KGFX radio passes away
One of the sons of the founder of KGFX radio has died (Dec. 29, 2022) at the age of 98, following a short illness. Richard “Dick” Dana McNeil was born in Pierre on Sept. 11, 1924, to Dana and Ida McNeil. Dana was a railroad conductor and Ida was a pioneer radio broadcaster who owned and operated radio station KGFX for many years after Dana’s death in 1936.
Hughes County declare disaster emergency due to the weather
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Hughes County Commission has taken steps to get ahead of any possible disaster declarations that might be made by Governor Kristi Noem regarding a series of December blizzards. County Manager Lori Jacobson says state emergency management officials encouraged the county to make the declaration. The dates included...
Pierre rebates $118,000 to municipal utility customers
In 2022, the City of Pierre rebated $118,438 to its utility customers through the City’s Bright Energy Solutions (BES) Program. BES provides utility credits to people and businesses that purchase Energy Star appliances and lighting, electric vehicle chargers, and energy efficient mechanical systems. About $44,000 of those rebates went...
Governor Girls Basketball, Boys Wrestling Postponed
PIERRE – Due to expected severe winter weather in eastern South Dakota, two scheduled Pierre Governor sporting events for Tuesday have been postponed. Pierre’s scheduled basketball game with Sioux Falls Lincoln at the Riggs High Gym has been postponed and has been rescheduled for Thursday. Airtime will be at 6:30 PM Thursday on 1060/103.1 KGFX and at the KGFX page at the DRG News app and drgnews.com.
Philip Head Coach Jana Jones Passes Away
PHILIP – Philip Boys Basketball Head Coach Jana Jones passed away on New Year’s Day at age 63. Jones, an alum of Wall High School and Black Hills State University, became the first female head coach of a South Dakota boys high school team in 1990 at Midland. After five seasons with the Vikings’ boys program, Jones coached in the Midland girls program. She became Philip’s head coach in 2019.
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 2, 2023
White River’s boys and four other number one teams remain on top of the South Dakota High School Media Basketball Polls, released Monday. The Tiger boys, who are 6-1, remain on top of the Class B boys poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson (AA) and Dakota Valley (A) also stay at number one.
