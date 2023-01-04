ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Transfer to Notre Dame

The quarterback depth chart at Notre Dame is going to look quite different next year. Sources have informed Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has committed to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility in 2023. Irish Illustrated had reported to its VIP subscribers for...
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Tennessee OL William Parker enters NCAA transfer portal

Just days after its 2022 season ended with a win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, Tennessee has had a player enter the NCAA transfer portal. Reserve offensive lineman William Parker entered the database on Tuesday morning, a source told GoVols247. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Nashville just finished his redshirt freshman season and played in two games in 2022 for the Vols.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Schools to watch for high-profile Kentucky transfer Justin Rogers

Kentucky third-year defensive tackle Justin Rogers officially entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, and he's expected to have a number of high-profile suitors. Sources indicate to 247Sports that initial schools to watch include LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Louisville with others certain to get involved in his recruitment. A source...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt re-commits to Nebraska

ORLANDO -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt was eager to learn who Nebraska's new coach would be, and he was excited and relieved when Matt Rhule was named. And those same emotions flowed even more when Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White was named to the same spot with the Cornhuskers. It...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols own glass in 80-69 win

The Lady Vols dominated the offensive glass to stake an 80-69 win over Mississippi State and stay perfect in the SEC. Jordan Horston led Tennessee (11-6, 3-0) with 27 points and completed the double-double with 14 rebounds. Rickea Jackson notched 28 points, and Tess Darby added 13 points. Horston tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?

In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy