Read full article on original website
Related
Gen Z students dramatically threaten to leave country, change schools over Roe overturning: 'Really scary'
A BestColleges survey found that most undergraduate students and prospective students disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade and the decision could impact their education.
qhubonews.com
The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
Federal appeals court backs Florida school district that blocked transgender student from using boys bathroom
A federal appeals court ruled Florida did not violate the Constitution by making students use bathrooms according to their biological sex.
Judge dismisses MA parents' lawsuit over school gender policy, scolds district: 'Disconcerting'
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by parents who claimed that public school officials in Massachusetts encouraged their children to change their names and pronouns.
Judge Who Refused to Let Minor Terminate Pregnancy Rewarded
Jared E. Smith, who lost his bid for re-election as a circuit court judge in August, has been appointed to a Florida court of appeal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Oklahoma transgender student charged with assaulting female high school classmates in bathroom
A transgender student at a Oklahoma high school has been charged with assaulting two female students in the girls' restroom, according to a police report.
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
Kristen Petranek has a history of miscarriages – and she has diabetes, which makes pregnancy risky. She fears that if something goes wrong, her state's law may inhibit doctors from helping her.
marketplace.org
For incarcerated women with newborns, an Indiana prison unit offers a chance to bond
Bouncy chairs and portable cribs line one wall of a room in the baby unit at the Indiana Women’s Prison. Mothers like Jessica Adams sit at tables or walk around, holding their babies. Adams had just arrived at prison when she found out she was pregnant with her son...
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
Man threatens doctor treating transgender children, feds say. ‘You’re all gonna burn’
The man from Texas purportedly left a message that said: “You sick mother (expletive), you’re all gonna burn,” officials said.
Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”
I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
KTAR.com
Federal judge orders Phoenix to stop sweeps of downtown homeless encampment
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted the city of Phoenix from conducting sweeps of a huge homeless encampment downtown. Judge Murray Snow issued an emergency injunction Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the ACLU of Arizona. The order prohibits authorities...
Florida Students and Parents Tell Federal Judge ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Subjected Them to ‘Censorship’ and ‘Discrimination’
The Florida students and parents who sued the Sunshine State’s board of education over enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” statute told a federal judge that they have endured “substantial, concrete and particularized harms” over the law. In 63-page legal brief,...
Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died by suicide
Kentucky state senator Karen Berg on Tuesday shared that her transgender son died by suicide, as she urged people to “practice tolerance and grace”.She said her son, 24-year-old Henry Berg-Brousseau, also a transgender activist, died last Friday as the “lack of acceptance took a toll”.He was “a beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend”, she said, adding that he “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance”."The depth of his loss is yet to be absorbed," the Louisville lawmaker said in a statement. "Henry spent his life working to extend...
Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules
The State Court of Appeals has ruled that Arizona cannot enforce an 1864 law outlawing abortion in all cases except when the mother's life is in danger.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy. The 3-2 decision comes nearly two years after...
Boston Globe
Transgender worker denied health care files discrimination complaint
A transgender New Hampshire woman has filed a discrimination complaint against her Christian employer for denying her gender-transition health coverage. Lillian Bernier, 31, has worked as a machinist since 2019 at Turbocam, a Barrington, N.H.-based company that makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries. She claims that the company’s refusal to provide gender-transition health care coverage amounts to discrimination against her based on her sex, transgender status, gender identity, and disability.
Lawmakers postpone vote on pesticide regulations
The state pesticide rules haven’t been updated in more than 30 years. A new proposal would align state regulations with those of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers postpone vote on pesticide regulations.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker files three bills to help protect Oklahomans on roadways
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed three pieces of legislation that would protect Oklahomans on roadways. Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Bills (SB) 82, 83 and 84 on Thursday. SB 82 would prohibit law enforcement entities from requiring officers, justices or judges to fulfill...
Comments / 1