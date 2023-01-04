ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: It's Cruel and Disrespectful to Say, “Abortion Is Murder”

I have a friend who suffered the extreme trauma of a complicated pregnancy. Her doctor concluded the pregnancy represented an extreme risk to her life. This friend already had two children. Along with her family, she made the heartbreaking decision of having to abort the pregnancy. This was a medical decision she had to take to save her life.
Salon

Best of 2022 | The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The Independent

Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died by suicide

Kentucky state senator Karen Berg on Tuesday shared that her transgender son died by suicide, as she urged people to “practice tolerance and grace”.She said her son, 24-year-old Henry Berg-Brousseau, also a transgender activist, died last Friday as the “lack of acceptance took a toll”.He was “a beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend”, she said, adding that he “long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance”."The depth of his loss is yet to be absorbed," the Louisville lawmaker said in a statement. "Henry spent his life working to extend...
Boston Globe

Transgender worker denied health care files discrimination complaint

A transgender New Hampshire woman has filed a discrimination complaint against her Christian employer for denying her gender-transition health coverage. Lillian Bernier, 31, has worked as a machinist since 2019 at Turbocam, a Barrington, N.H.-based company that makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries. She claims that the company’s refusal to provide gender-transition health care coverage amounts to discrimination against her based on her sex, transgender status, gender identity, and disability.
VTDigger

Lawmakers postpone vote on pesticide regulations

The state pesticide rules haven’t been updated in more than 30 years. A new proposal would align state regulations with those of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawmakers postpone vote on pesticide regulations.
