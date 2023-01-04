ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023

Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
Engadget

German Bionic debuts its lightest powered exosuit to date at CES 2023

German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Digital Trends

The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners

Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Digital Trends

Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5

Sony’s new adaptive controller, codenamed Project Leonardo, will only be compatible with PS5 when it launches. In a statement to Digital Trends, the company confirmed that the accessibility-focused tech won’t work with PS4 or PC. Project Leonardo was announced at Sony’s CES 2023 showcase. The unique controller aims...
Android Authority

CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs

LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Digital Trends

The Nintendo 3DS’ best (and weirdest) cult hit is coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is kicking off 2023 by adding three new titles in January. Most notable among them is Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a mobile port of one of the Nintendo 3DS cult hits set to launch on January 20. The original Pocket Card Jockey, released in 2013 in Japan...
Digital Trends

LG Display explains why its new OLED screens are so much brighter

Both LG and Panasonic announced new OLED TVs with substantially brighter screens than their previous generations at CES 2023. In fact, they are up to 150% brighter in some cases, with peak brightness claims of 2,100 nits. LG credits the jump in performance to its Brightness Booster Max technology, and Panasonic says it’s using a Master OLED Ultimate module with a Micro Lens Array. What does all this actually mean? Here’s the explanation from the horse’s mouth.
Digital Trends

TCL’s CES 2023 surprise: it’s going to sell its first QD-OLED TV in 2023

If all goes according to plan, we’ll have a third option in 2023 when it comes to TVs that use QD-OLED technology. Ahead of CES 2023, TCL has announced that it will sell its first QD-OLED TV in the coming months. TCL fans already know what this probably means....
The Verge

What to expect from CES 2023

CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
Digital Trends

At long last, Intel brings XeSS upscaling to integrated graphics at CES 2023

Intel is bringing the Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) upscaling feature to its integrated graphics, including its upcoming 13th-gen mobile processors. At CES 2023, the company announced that the integrated graphics on 11th-gen through 13th-gen processors will receive a slew of graphics features, including a greater than 30% jump in gaming performance thanks to XeSS in supported games — at least according to Intel.
Digital Trends

Did Roku just upend the midrange TV landscape?

One of the biggest stories of CES 2023 isn’t on the show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It’s not the hottest new gadget or even a bigger, better TV. It’s not a Sony car. It’s not faster. It’s not smaller. No, the biggest...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 looks like a killer $200 Android deal

Samsung today announced an update to one of its more popular phone lines — the A-Series. It’s updating the well-received Galaxy A13 with a new A14 this week. This new model comes with Android 13, a big screen and battery, 5G support, and a decent camera set-up for a price that won’t break the bank.
Digital Trends

Intel’s future GPUs just got revealed in a major leak

Intel’s first foray into the world of modern graphics cards did not exactly go smoothly, with numerous delays and problems besetting its Arc Alchemist GPUs. Now, there’s more bad news for the company, as it seems its GPU plans for 2023 and 2024 have leaked in their entirety.
Digital Trends

Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023

Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.

