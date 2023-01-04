ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis celebrates at Inaugural Ball by dancing with wife Casey to song written for him

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com In Tallahassee, Florida
 1 day ago

Ron DeSantis hosted 4,000 people for his Inaugural Ball in Tallahassee, Florida where he danced with his wife Casey to the song Sweet Florida and guests enjoyed extensive h'or douvres and an elaborate brass band.

First lady Casey DeSantis stunned guests in a gold embellished ballgown reminiscent of Disney princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast – with one attendee calling her a 'class act'.

The couple's two daughters donned white puffy dresses and their son matched dad in a mini tuxedo.

Florida's first couple danced on stage to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me to the Moon.' Soon after they did some fun dancing with their children Madison, Mason and Mamie on stage and walked out to a song written by the band Van Zant as an ode to DeSantis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHISc_0k2c42Ag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AA8P_0k2c42Ag00

Sweet Florida's first verse says DeSantis 'stands up for what he believes' and warns people not to 'come down here trying to change things.'

Other than that first dance and stage appearance, most guests say that they didn't see much of the couple throughout the night.

Attendees had mixed reviews of the inaugural ball, which could be indicative of whether or not they were able to clinch a VIP ticket. Guests leaving said that the event at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center was segregation between VIP and general admission.

A man leaving the ball around 8:00 p.m. described the VIP section as 'where the actual party was.'

It appeared one main difference between the VIP and general admission tickets was the bar situation. A select few leaving the event described to DailyMail.com that there was an open bar, while others said they only received passed, pre-prepared cocktails.

Bernice, 79, from Boca Raton, said the event was 'too crowded' and that it was a 'fire hazard' – she also described it as 'COVID heaven.'

The tax collector for Franklin County, Florida told DailyMail.com that the 'enthusiasm of the crowd was the best I've ever seen for any inauguration' – and he's been to several.

Posting an image of him dancing with his wife and children, DeSantis thanked his guests for coming out to celebrate accomplishments of his first term and ring in his second.

'Cheers to the Free State of Florida!' the governor tweeted. 'Thank you to all who joined us tonight to celebrate the accomplishments of our first term, and all that is yet to come. Proud to be your Governor.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSQiH_0k2c42Ag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggIQV_0k2c42Ag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i67K_0k2c42Ag00

Other than dancing in the large open arena, guests were also welcomed to take photos at a station that included a hedge wall and the logo for DeSantis' inauguration week, which includes his overarching motto: 'The Free State of Florida.'

The party favors provided to guests were white koozies with navy blue writing

Pink and purple uplighting was scattered throughout the arena, guests described to DailyMail.com, and some 'finger food' included desserts, fruit and chicken and waffle skewers.

The Inaugural Ball brings a close to the festivities surrounding the start of Governor DeSantis' second term in the Sunshine State amid rumors that he could launch a presidential run in 2024.

A program from the Inaugural Ball seen by DailyMail.com lists out the sponsors for the inaugural events. Some of the donors include ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, CVS Health, and Dosal Tobacco Corporation, among dozens of others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhSZM_0k2c42Ag00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLicr_0k2c42Ag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsY02_0k2c42Ag00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFej1_0k2c42Ag00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evslr_0k2c42Ag00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdvg4_0k2c42Ag00

Comments / 68

james gerber
1d ago

He is someone that actually has a backbone to stand up for what his people want not woke leftist. Funny how his state is number 1 and haters just can't stand it.

Reply(7)
11
RC{mom}6 La.
1d ago

I urge all of you to be fully aware of what Ron DeSantis considers great accomplishments in his first tearm and a warning in whats yet to come from the great authoritarian fascist!! 👀👀🤔🤔

Reply(7)
16
Elen
21h ago

I keep seeing him in those white boots and it's hilarious ! And don't forget Nancy's song " These boots are made for walking " 😅😂😄😂😅

Reply
2
 

