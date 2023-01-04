ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....

Comments / 0

Community Policy