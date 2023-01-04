ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wellington Daily News

Learning the FAST Signs of Stroke

Strokes are a major case of death and disability in the United States. According to the CDC, someone has a stroke approximately every 40 seconds, which equates to about 795,000 stokes each year. Strokes are caused by a part of the brain not getting the oxygen it needs. If the...
Medical News Today

Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Healthline

Injectable Treatments and Preventive Therapies for Migraine

Injectable medications can both stop and prevent migraine episodes. Migraine is a neurological condition that causes severe throbbing pain, usually on one side of your head. Migraine episodes are pretty common. According to a. , they affect around one out of six Americans, most commonly women. Migraine is more than...
MedicalXpress

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective

An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Healthline

Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
NBC San Diego

Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease

The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
infomeddnews.com

Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?

Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

If you have an ischemic stroke, the result of blood clots or narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to the brain, your brain has only minutes to die from lack of oxygen. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. However, studies show that many people saw warning signs about a week before a life-threatening situation. Symptoms may be easier and temporary, but if you know how to find and seek medical help in time, you can avoid a more serious situation in a day.
aao.org

Week in review: Diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, ocular biomarkers for Alzheimer’s, preservative-free latanoprost

A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension may be interconnected. Using longitudinal data from 1.2 million patients enrolled in the Danish Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy and matched controls without diabetic retinopathy (DR), investigators evaluated the potential links between DR, glaucoma, and ocular hypertension (OHT). During the 5-year study period, patients with DR had a greater risk of developing glaucoma and/or OHT than the matched controls (adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.11). Conversely, among all patients with diabetes but not DR, those who had glaucoma and/or OHT at the index date were more likely to develop incident DR during the 5-year period (adjusted HR 1.12). The investigators were unable to provide a conclusive explanation for these findings, including possible shared pathophysiologic pathways. Acta Ophthalmologica.
tctmd.com

Top Heart Failure News of 2022

Some of the biggest advances in cardiology this year fell under the umbrella of heart failure care. Leading the way were gains made by sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors across the spectrum of ejection fraction. Notable moments include the unveiling of the positive results from DELIVER (31 Across) at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Barcelona, as well as the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to expand the indication for empagliflozin or “empa” (16 Down) to include patients with preserved ejection fraction.
neurologylive.com

Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy

The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
Healthline

Can Drug Use Lead to a Stroke?

Drug use and misuse can cause strokes, sometimes in otherwise healthy people on the first use. Understanding the symptoms of stroke can help you get emergency treatment when you need it. Drug use is a risk factor for stroke. In fact, it’s increasingly identified as a reason for stroke among...
ophthalmologytimes.com

Imaging shows ocular changes in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

The research team reported a few differences in patients that included a decreased mean vessel density at the deep vascular complex of the macula, a decreased mean subfoveal choroidal thickness, and an increase in the size of the foveal avascular zone. Patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) have different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Hemodynamically-Guided Heart Failure Across Ejection Fraction Spectrum

The following is a summary of “Obesity Status and Physical Rehabilitation in Older Patients Hospitalized With Acute HF: Insights From REHAB-HF” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Peters et al. The reduction of heart failure (HF) hospitalizations in patients with New York Heart Association...

