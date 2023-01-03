Read full article on original website
Jimmy Korderas Explains Why Dexter Lumis "Isn’t Clicking" With Him
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Dexter Lumis "isn’t clicking" with Jimmy Korderas. During the latest Reffin' Rant, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas explained the reason why he's failing to connect with the ominous Lumis. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Jimmy touches on this topic with...
LA Knight On Upcoming Pitch Black Match: "I Don't Even Know What That Means"
What in the World Wrestling Entertainment is a Pitch Black match?. During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, Smackdown Superstar LA Knight shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. Featured below are the highlights. On the match and his opponent, Bray Wyatt:. “I’m feeling pretty damn good, and I’ll...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Memphis, TN. (1/6/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. Tonight's two-hour WWE on FOX program kicks off at 8/7c from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. On tap for the show this evening is SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier, as well as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
WWE Confirms Charlotte Flair For This Week's Friday Night SmackDown
You can officially pencil in "The Queen" for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of this week's two-hour WWE on FOX show, the company has announced the addition of the new SmackDown Women's Champion to the scheduled lineup. The announcement released by WWE states that fans will...
Mickie James Talks IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, Jordynne Grace
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout spoke about Jordynne Grace and their upcoming showdown at the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (01/05): Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin face Matt Cardona in Singles action and the main event segment saw IMPACT Executive Vice President confront Bully Ray after Bully calls Josh Alexander out. Below...
William Regal Reportedly Set To Be Working Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode
According to PWInsider.com, newly returned WWE Star William Regal will be working with the WWE’s main roster on tonight's WWE SmackDown from inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as that is a part of his new duties with the promotion, but he won't appear on WWE television until 2024 due to what is stated on the conditions of his AEW release.
Bully Ray Reveals Who He Believes Is The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as which tag teams were his favorite to wrestle. “The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better.”
Nick Aldis Talks At Length About Dixie Carter's Run As TNA Wrestling President
Nick Aldis recently appeared as a guest on The Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke at length about Dixie Carter's run as President of TNA Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where...
Jordynne Grace Talks Feeling Overlooked Due To Tribalism In Wrestling
IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed a number of topics such as how she feels overlooked due to the tribalism in wrestling. Jordynne Grace said:. “I don’t think disrespected is the right word. I think overlooked might be more accurate. Honestly, I...
Shinsuke Nakamura Says Wrestling The Great Muta Was His First Dream
Top WWE SmackDown Star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Yahoo Japan on a number of topics such as how the best way to describe his matchup against pro wrestling legend The Great Muta is that it was his first dream. Shinsuke Nakamura said:. “I guess the best way to describe it...
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight's Show In Portland, OR. (1/6/2023)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Current Knockouts Division Is Best In IMPACT Wrestling History
What does Deonna Purrazzo think of the current state of the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling?. "The Virtuosa" spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on Gisele Shaw during a recent interview with The Miami Herald to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. Featured below are...
Mickie James Wants To Go Down As Best Knockouts Champion Ever, Talks Jordynne Grace/Hard To Kill
"Hardcore Country" herself continues to make the media rounds to promote IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023. During a recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Mickie James spoke about her goal of going down as the best Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history, as well as her Hard To Kill 2023 match against Jordynne Grace.
Grayson Waller Confident He Could Win Royal Rumble, Dethrone Roman Reigns
Grayson Waller recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston's "The Ten Count" for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about how he feels he could win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On...
Booker T Says John Laurinaitis Has Been Instrumental In His Wrestling Career
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how a lot of guys may not like John Laurinaitis, but John's always had his back and he has always been good to him. Booker also spoke about how John Laurinaitis changed his pro wrestling career and how Laurinaitis has been instrumental in his wrestling career.
John Laurinaitis' First Post-WWE Appearance Canceled Amid Fan Backlash
-- After being fired from WWE last year after a sexual misconduct investigation that involved Vince McMahon, former executive John Laurinaitis was announced for his first public appearance as part of Big Time Collectibles in Los Angeles that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. However, immediately following the announcement, Big Time Collectibles received "only negative feedback" and so they have decided to cancel Laurinaitis' appearance:
Cody Deaner Reflects On His Work With WWE Hall Of Famer
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Deaner explained how WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash helped him, during Cody's time in Border City Wrestling. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the former Impact World Taf...
Report: Sasha Banks Not Headed to AEW; WWE Officials Eventually Expect Her Back
-- Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks is set to make her in-ring debut with NJPW under the name Mercedes Mone and rumors of her headed to AEW were also a hot topic of discussion until last night when AEW announced that Saraya's mystery partner next week will actually be Toni Storm and not Mercedes as strongly rumored. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW went ahead and announced Storm as the mystery competitor because everyone was thinking it was incorrectly believing it was going to be Mercedes and by leaving it for next week, it was likely going to end up being a massive let down.
WWE News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2022 Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, fresh content has been posted on the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
