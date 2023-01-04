Read full article on original website
In apparent dig at McCarthy, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries nominated for speaker as a leader who does not 'grovel' to Trump
Donald Trump famously called Kevin McCarthy "my Kevin" and backed him for House Speaker, but McCarthy is struggling to win the votes.
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker
After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker
As the U.S. House of Representatives proved unable to elect a speaker Tuesday after three votes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado emerged as one of the Republicans leading the charge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy. Boebert, the only Colorado Republican in the House who did not support McCarthy, voted for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan […] The post Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
House adjourns without electing a speaker after McCarthy loses sixth ballot
The House adjourned Wednesday until 8 p.m. ET after it failed for a sixth time to elect a speaker as support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined.
Illinois Reps Bost, Budzinski and Miller disagree on who should be next House speaker
Bost says he is trying to persuade Miller to vote for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy
Deadlocked House adjourns after McCarthy racks up another defeat
WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy struck out three more times Wednesday in his quest to be elected speaker. The chamber voted to adjourn until Thursday, delaying a seventh vote and allowing McCarthy more time to negotiate an elusive compromise and put to an end what has been the longest delayed start of a new Congress in a century. The adjournment was the second one agreed to Wednesday. The...
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speaker after 2 rounds of voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in two rounds of voting to become House speaker Tuesday, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in both rounds — […]
U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel. Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. House fails to elect a speaker after 6 votes, 7th vote pushed to Thursday
After six failed votes, the U.S. House adjourns without a speaker and will have a 7th vote on Thursday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over Speaker As House Reconvenes For Third Day
The House of Representatives reconvened for a third day as lawmakers tried to elect a Speaker of the House. While the Republicans have a slight majority in the chamber, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. He is facing backlash from a...
D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage
WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Swearing-in of Budzinski held up by House speaker vote
Tuesday at the outset appeared like it would be the culmination of years of work in the political sector for Nikki Budzinski. The Springfield native and others elected to the U.S. House of Representatives were set to take their oaths of office to bring in the 118th U.S. Congress. That...
Supreme Court likely won’t decide on no-cash bail until April, court records show
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The elimination of cash bail in Illinois sits in the state Supreme Court’s hands, but a motion for filed briefings shows the matter won’t be settled until at least April. In the continued court battle over the controversial piece of the SAFE-T Act,...
