The Week

Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker

After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
Colorado Newsline

Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker

As the U.S. House of Representatives proved unable to elect a speaker Tuesday after three votes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado emerged as one of the Republicans leading the charge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy.  Boebert, the only Colorado Republican in the House who did not support McCarthy, voted for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan […] The post Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Rome News-Tribune

Deadlocked House adjourns after McCarthy racks up another defeat

WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy struck out three more times Wednesday in his quest to be elected speaker. The chamber voted to adjourn until Thursday, delaying a seventh vote and allowing McCarthy more time to negotiate an elusive compromise and put to an end what has been the longest delayed start of a new Congress in a century. The adjournment was the second one agreed to Wednesday. The...
PIX11

Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speaker after 2 rounds of voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in two rounds of voting to become House speaker Tuesday, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in both rounds — […]
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House slogged through more votes for speaker Thursday, with Republicans unable to reach consensus about whether Kevin McCarthy should lead them during the 118th Congress, or if another lawmaker should win the gavel.  Twenty-one Republicans voted against McCarthy during the third day, signaling that ongoing closed-door negotiations and talks on the […] The post U.S. House stuck for a third day as Republicans struggle to unite around a speaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WGAU

McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel.
iheart.com

Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over Speaker As House Reconvenes For Third Day

The House of Representatives reconvened for a third day as lawmakers tried to elect a Speaker of the House. While the Republicans have a slight majority in the chamber, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. He is facing backlash from a...
Tennessee Lookout

D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage

WASHINGTON – On the eve of the second anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, congressional Democrats and dozens of veterans on Thursday in a press conference called on incoming House Republican leaders to condemn political violence and hold their members who supported the attack accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled on […] The post D.C. nears Jan. 6 anniversary with warnings about extremism, awards for courage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
