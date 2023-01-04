ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

19-year-old sentenced to 9 years in prison for armed carjacking in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 19-year-old will spend nine years behind bars following an armed carjacking at a parking garage on Saint Elmo Avenue in Bethesda. A Montgomery County judge handed Herbert Randall, a Potomac native, the sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in November 2022. '
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Charged For Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing In Frederick

Two in Maryland have been arrested for their roles in an early-morning New Year's Eve murder in Frederick County, authorities announced. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, both of Union Bridge, are facing multiple murder and accessory charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward on Saturday, Dec. 31.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Arrests made in woman’s murder in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year’s Eve. Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who’d been stabbed was there. […]
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Person wanted for bank robberies that spanned year of 2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they’re hoping to find the person they believe was responsible for four bank robberies that took place throughout 2022. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the first incident happened on Jan. 18, 2022 at Sandy Spring Bank, located in the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery

No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy