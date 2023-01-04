Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
19-year-old sentenced to 9 years in prison for armed carjacking in Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A 19-year-old will spend nine years behind bars following an armed carjacking at a parking garage on Saint Elmo Avenue in Bethesda. A Montgomery County judge handed Herbert Randall, a Potomac native, the sentence Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in November 2022. '
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested for carjacking rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two teenagers are in custody for carjacking a rideshare driver on Monday in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive in Landover. According to investigators, the victim...
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
Roommates Charged For Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing In Frederick
Two in Maryland have been arrested for their roles in an early-morning New Year's Eve murder in Frederick County, authorities announced. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, both of Union Bridge, are facing multiple murder and accessory charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Fairfax Police arrest suspect in New Year’s Eve murder
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 9500 block of Unity Lane at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 for a report of a man who had been shot. When they got there, they found 42-year-old Nahom Beyene, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
3-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in shooting, suspect arrested in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of four teenagers and the death of a 3-year-old girl at a home in Dumfries.
WJLA
'I'm going to shoot you': 12-year-old DC boy arrested for robbing student at gunpoint
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a student walking back home from school at gunpoint in northwest D.C. earlier this week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 600 block of N Street for an armed robbery on Monday...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
Arrests made in woman’s murder in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year’s Eve. Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who’d been stabbed was there. […]
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
Police: 23-year-old man in custody after deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Lorton
LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Lorton, Virginia on New Year's Eve. Robert Williams Peters Jr. of Woodbridge turned himself into detectives Monday night for his involvement in the shooting death of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene. On December...
fox5dc.com
5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: 3-year-old girl dead, 4 teenagers hurt
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after four teenagers were shot, and a 3-year-old child was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
Person wanted for bank robberies that spanned year of 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they’re hoping to find the person they believe was responsible for four bank robberies that took place throughout 2022. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the first incident happened on Jan. 18, 2022 at Sandy Spring Bank, located in the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. […]
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them […]
alxnow.com
Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery
No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 employee carjacked outside station in Bethesda
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Comments / 6