Related
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
Congress approves millions for various Georgia projects in $$1.7B spending bill
(The Center Square) — Georgia stands to see millions of dollars from the nearly $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus appropriations bill Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law just before Christmas. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, said she secured more than $22.6 million for 15 Community Project Funding grants, while U.S. Rep. David Scott said he secured $22.9 million for such grants. "These projects will build our communities,...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
The combination of unemployment benefits and ACA subsidies can provide a family of four with two people not working more than the median household income in several states, according to a new study.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Feral Hog Study Group sets priorities for policy development
Feral hogs are an issue in over 35 states across the United States. More than 6 million feral hogs have caused over $2.5 billion worth of destruction to agriculture, natural ecosystems, people, pets and livestock. As the feral hog population continues to increase and damages continue to rise, the American...
WGME
$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday
Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term
WASHINGTON -- More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care,...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Inslee, lawmakers focus on workforce amid tech layoffs and shortage in other industries
Amazon is laying off 18,000 workers, more than the 10,000 widely projected a few weeks ago. In an interview with KIRO 7, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) said he has not heard from the company how many of those affected workers are in the state. “Obviously, we want to help those...
bestcolleges.com
Colorado’s Governor Wants $70 Million for Workforce Development
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposes $70 million for workforce development. That investment would include free access to training in high-demand fields like nursing, construction, and education. Funding would also go toward creating scholarships and apprenticeship programs for high school graduates. Polis' funding proposal will ultimately be...
Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown
The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season. In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
