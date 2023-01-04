ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Congress approves millions for various Georgia projects in $$1.7B spending bill

(The Center Square) — Georgia stands to see millions of dollars from the nearly $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus appropriations bill Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law just before Christmas. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, said she secured more than $22.6 million for 15 Community Project Funding grants, while U.S. Rep. David Scott said he secured $22.9 million for such grants. "These projects will build our communities,...
GEORGIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Feral Hog Study Group sets priorities for policy development

Feral hogs are an issue in over 35 states across the United States. More than 6 million feral hogs have caused over $2.5 billion worth of destruction to agriculture, natural ecosystems, people, pets and livestock. As the feral hog population continues to increase and damages continue to rise, the American...
WGME

$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
MAINE STATE
CBS San Francisco

California ranked most urban state as U.S. Census redefines term

WASHINGTON -- More than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bestcolleges.com

Colorado’s Governor Wants $70 Million for Workforce Development

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposes $70 million for workforce development. That investment would include free access to training in high-demand fields like nursing, construction, and education. Funding would also go toward creating scholarships and apprenticeship programs for high school graduates. Polis' funding proposal will ultimately be...
COLORADO STATE
DC News Now

Senate plans hearings on Southwest holiday meltdown

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee announced plans on Wednesday to hold public hearings in the aftermath of Southwest Airlines canceling a wave of flights around the country during the holiday season.  In a news release, panel Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said her committee plans to hold hearings on the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) reauthorization […]
WASHINGTON STATE

